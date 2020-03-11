Beauty Benefits of Camphor: THIS is how you can use it for healthy skin and hair

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/beautybenefitsofcamphormain2020.jpg?itok=3Xu7fPA5

This natural ingredient that is commonly used in temples while offering prayers can work wonders for our skin and hair due to all the natural beauty benefits that it has.

Camphor is a translucent white solid that has a very strong but nice fragrance much like menthol. It's also commonly known as Kapur in India and is used in temples while offering prayers to God. Camphor is obtained from the Cinnamomum camphora tree and is known to have a variety of health benefits. Camphor is commonly used in a lot of balms and rubs as well as ointments which can help reduce pain and skin problems as well as health problems like cold, cough and congestion. It is known to have anti-inflammatory and soothing properties which can work wonders for our health as well as our beauty. This little ingredient used in religious rituals can also be used for its variety of beauty benefits. Camphor is a great natural ingredient to include in your beauty remedies to keep your hair and your skin naturally healthy and beautiful without using any chemical-based products. But if you're wondering how it helps with all your beauty woes, here are some amazing beauty benefits of camphor.

Hair Care Benefits

1. Dandruff can cause itchy and flaky scalp and it happens to be very stubborn. It' not easy to get rid of dandruff but camphor can make this much easier. It has anti-fungal properties as well as anti-inflammatory properties which can soothe your scalp and remove dandruff.

2. Camphor help disinfect your hair and scalp and cleanse it as well. If you have been struggling with head lice, camphor can work magic on your hair and scalp and kill all lice and clear your head. Mixing camphor with coconut oil and applying it to your hair can suffocate the lice and kill them.

3. Many people struggle with hair loss and hair thinning as well as a receding hairline but camphor can treat all of these problems. It can improve the texture and quality of the hair and gives you smooth and shiny hair. It improves blood circulation which in turns improves hair growth and also provides nutrients to the hair follicles and strengthens them from the roots.

Skin Care Benefits

4. Pimples and acne are a very common problem but camphor can work wonders for your skin because of it's anti-fungal, antiseptic and antibacterial properties. It has a soothing impact on the acne or pimple and reduces inflammation and also kills the bacteria and treats pimples and acne.

5. It can be used to treat fungal infections and skin problems due to it's properties. It can soothe the skin and reduce irritation and itching and kill bacteria and cure fungal skin infections due to it's anti-fungal and antibacterials properties.

6. Camphor can soothe and moisturise your skin and treat cracked heels and provide relief. Soaking your feet in some camphor and water solution can help heal your cracked heels and remove dead skin cells and make them soft and smooth.

