Beauty benefits of Ghee: 5 reasons why you need to use this desi ingredient on your skin and hair

This healthy fat and kitchen staple is excellent not just for health, but the skin and hair as well! Here's why you MUST add it to your beauty routine.

Ghee has fast gained popularity all over the world. The ingredient is a favourite among the Kardashian sisters, who insist on consuming a spoonful of it every day. The healthy fat is not only known to be beneficial for the heart but works as an excellent ingredient for the skin and hair as well. It is a great moisturizer and is already part of a number of skincare products.

Here is how the kitchen essential helps the hair and skin.

Boosts shine

A rich source of healthy fats and vitamins including A and D. These help in replenishing the gloss in your hair while also boosting moisture. All you need to do is melt some ghee and apply it on your dry and damaged locks. Notice the difference in just two uses!

Replacement for oil

If you aren't too fond of oils and dislike the smell, ghee is the next best bet. Two spoons of ghee are just enough to massage your scalp. This improves blood circulation and reduces hair fall. Leave it overnight so it can act as a deep conditioner to your locks.

Heals chapped lips

Chapped lips are a huge problem, especially in dry areas and during the winter seasons. While lip balms do the trick, nothing works better than ghee to moisturise your chapped lips.

Boosts glow

Ghee is one of the kitchen ingredients that has antibacterial properties. This helps in regeneration of skin, boosts glow and moisture in the skin. It helps in preventing bacterial infections and reduces pimples on the face. It also helps in getting rid of scars and dark spots on the face.

Reduces dark circles

The kitchen ingredient contains antioxidants which help in battling early signs of ageing including fine lines and wrinkles. These antioxidants also help in preventing under-eye circles.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor: When striped co ord sets were EVERY celeb's go to outfit

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×