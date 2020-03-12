Beauty Benefits: THIS is how ALMONDS can help with your skincare and haircare routine

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/beautybenefitsofalmondmain2020.jpeg?itok=8UPLbof4

Almonds are known for their health benefits but some almond milk and almond oil can work wonders for our hair as well as our skin but not many people are aware of the variety of benefits that they can offer.

We all know about the amazing benefits of those almonds that our mothers have been feeding us since we were little kids. Almonds are very nutritious and have a variety of health benefits. They are rich in fibers and minerals like magnesium, copper, zinc and phytonutrients which can provide a lot of energy to our body. Almonds also have high antioxidant content along with a lot of proteins and vitamins which make it beneficial for our health. We all know how it helps our brain function and memory but did you know that almond also has beauty benefits which can work wonders for our skin and hair. There is a reason that almond oil is such a popular product. Almond has certain content which is very beneficial for our skin and hair and helps us maintain our beauty. Moreover, we've all been taught by our mothers and grandmothers to turn to natural ingredients and remedies as compared to chemical-based products.

Here are some beauty benefits of almonds.

1. Almonds make for a great way to moisturise and nourish our skin and provide it with adequate nutrients. Almonds are rich in antioxidants and vitamins which can nourish our skin and make it soft and supple. You can apply some almond oil or almond milk on your skin.

2. Almond is known to protect your skin from sun damage. It also contains vitamin A and retinol which can stimulate the growth of collagen and reduce the signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles and increase the elasticity of our skin. It also contains omega-3 fatty acids which prevent premature ageing and protect your skin from the damage that the UV rays of the sun can do.

3. Almond can treat problems like acne, pimples and dry skin. It also has the ability to lighten scars. It contains fatty acids which help in removing the excess oil from our skin and reduce acne and pimples. Using almond oil can also moisturise your skin without making it too oily, and the vitamin E content can help lighten the scars and blemishes.

4. Almond oil or almond milk can make for a great cleanser and can help in removing makeup without using any chemical-based products. It can work as a natural makeup remover and it also has anti-inflammatory properties.

5. It is rich in vitamin E and fatty acids which can nourish your hair and help them grow stronger and improve the texture of your hair. It improves your hair quality and strengthen it's from the roots and prevent hair breakage, hair fall and even hair thinning and improve blood circulation which in turn improves hair growth.

6. Almond can help treat hair problems like dandruff. It contains certain nutrients which prevent dandruff and it also has anti-inflammatory properties which can soothe your scalp and removed the flakiness

