Beauty: Get natural soft focus skin like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Meghan Markle

Timeless, dewy and glowy skin has been making quite a wave with almost every A-lister sporting it. Read on to know how you can hop on this trend!

Whether it is Kate Middleton's peachy highlighted skin, Meghan Markle's rosy glow, Kareena Kapoor Khan's naturally blushed cheeks, Janhvi Kapoor's glass skin, the idea of clean, subtle and glossy skin is up there on the makeup circuit.

Gone are the days of sharp contouring, full-coverage foundation and/or red glossy/matte lips. Today beauty is all about enhancing what you already have and highlighting the key features while letting your skin breathe. It’s all about the lit-from-within glow. Today, the natural look is all about skin which looks healthy (making it seem like you have gotten 8 hours of sleep) with just finding the right balance between matte and dewy. This is how you get the look.

Hydration is key

If the base isn’t right, even the best-of-the-best makeup products will not sit right. For a supple finish, your skin needs to be well hydrated. Start off by patting a facial oil or a rich moisturiser into your skin. Make sure you pat and don’t rub, and do not forget your neck. Let your moisturiser sit on your skin for a bit before you move on to the next step.

Prime it up

The key to creating the soft skin look, is primer. Applying a primer after moisturising and hydrating blurs out all the pores and leaves the skin looking incredibly soft, supple and breathable. As a bonus, your skin also feels incredibly smooth.

Foundation for it all

To create the most hydrated and blurred finish, use a medium-coverage foundation and blend it well into the skin. Start with just a few drops and build the product if you feel like you need more coverage. Remember, this is about letting your natural skin shine through.

Conceal it all

This is an optional step, if you feel like you need a little extra coverage on some marks, pigmentation or under your eyes, then you can dab on some concealer and blend it into the skin for a seamless finish.

Blush for days

Moisturiser, primer and foundation basically even out the skin. To bring back a bit of the colour add a dab of creme blush on your cheeks and blend it well. Also, pop on a little on your nose and lips for the rosiest glow.

Eliminate the shine

Set your base with translucent powder to seal everything in place. Follow this up with a light bronzer on the hollows of your cheeks and near your temples to lightly bring back the natural shadows on your face.

Finish with a lip balm or gloss on the lips and there you have it. Makeup that looks like your skin, just a little better.

