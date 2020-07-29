Beauty guide: Skincare routine to follow when you're feeling sick and under the weather

If you’re down with the flu, we know you’re feeling your worse. Here’s how you can pick yourself up a bit and pamper your skin while at it!

With the changing weather and fluctuations in temperatures, we become prone to catching the flu. As much as we try to avoid falling sick, there are always times your body gives up on the possibility of staying sane amid the change of seasons. Falling sick is one of the most annoying experiences and moreover it just takes away the morale of looking good. We know that following a routine while you're sick sounds absurd but our idea behind it is that if you look good, you'll feel good. So, here are a few beauty tips you can follow, also we've kept in mind how you're under the weather:

Take a hot shower

Considering that you're feeling worse, a hot shower can refresh you and loosen up those tight muscles in your body. Being on the bed and around medicines will only make you feel sicker, get up and clean yourself!

Moisturise

You can skip all your usual steps if you're not in the capacity to follow a proper routine but make sure to moisturise. Your skin has already lost colour and if it remains dry, it will look all the duller. This is to make yourself feel good and give you that extra bit of boost to get through the day.

Work woes

If you have to go to work while sick, make sure to pack on the blush on your cheeks and nose. This will give you a rosy glow and make you feel much better!

Get rid of the puffiness

When down with the flu, your eyes and nose start to get puffy and swollen, in my case, the whole face feels blown up. All you need to do is put a wet towel in the freezer for about 10 minutes. Take it out and use it as a cold compress over your face for 5-7 minutes. This will reduce puffiness and help you feel better.

Steam

One of the easiest ways to get rid of the flu is by taking steam. Steam not only helps with the congested nose but also helps in opening up those pores. Make sure to rub a few drops of essential oils on your face before you let the hot air hit the face.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Pinkvilla’s 30 Day Skincare Challenge: Transform your skin in a month and we bet you won’t regret it!

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×