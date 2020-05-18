Beauty post COVID 19: Experts reveal how product sampling will change after the lockdown

In response to the pandemic, the beauty industry is changing rapidly. But what does this mean for retailers? Read on to find out what experts say.

The ongoing Coronavirus has turned every industry upside down. There has been a shift in shopping patterns and habits worldwide with a new perspective on what is deemed 'essential' and necessary today. One of the sectors that has borne a huge brunt, is the beauty industry. With shopping malls, retail stores and everything else shut due to the nation-wide lockdown, sales of beauty and makeup products have taken a huge hit. "The ever-booming Indian beauty industry has been struck by various challenges such as unavailability of products, delayed deliveries, over-ordering, and consumers hoarding products to combat another lockdown period, if at all any," explains Megha Asher, co-founder of Juicy Chemistry who also believes that things need to be revamped and retail stores need to gear up for the new post-lockdown world.

Makeup has always been about trial. Foundations, lipstick shades, eyeshadows, etc. all need to be tested on the skin for the first time not only to ensure that they match the skin tone but to also make sure they don't react badly on the skin. In the past, the same sample product has been used on multiple people. But post the pandemic, beauty sampling will see changes according to industry experts. "Brands will have to invest more in individually sealed smaller quantity tester of any product they are willing to sell to the customer," says Aishwarya Sawarna Nir, Founder of Global Beauty Secrets who also believes that for the time being, traditional methods of testing the same product on multiple people should be done away with.

Adding some more perspective to the matter, Manish Chowdhary, the co-founder of WOW Skin Science agrees that Covid-19 has changed the meaning of personal space and human touch. "This brings about a challenge for the beauty industry. Testing makeup or beauty products like creams or lotions will not be possible in the way we used to do earlier. One has to be extra careful about hygiene and ensuring minimal contamination of the testers," he maintains. This is also why he believes that online purchases of products will only increase in the coming months. When it comes to shelving traditional methods of testing products, Chowdhary says, "Most likely companies will have to work on a mono-dose strategy for letting consumers test creams and other hi-touch products."

A solution to the problem according to Megha Asher, is contactless sampling. "The sampling of products is an integral aspect during any purchase which will be made contactless. Sampling products via disposable containers, spoons, etc. would aid the same. Traditional methods such as the same product being tested by different people would have to be replaced with easier single-use disposable testers," Asher opines. But that's not all. The three beauty experts agree that the new norm would also require beauty retailers to take basic hygienic measures like keeping sanitisers, gloves and masks handy. Having a strict social distancing policy will also help. Additionally, sanitising manufacturing units, store displays, check-out counters, retail shelves will also need to be done to ensure the safety of both consumers and beauty advisors.

