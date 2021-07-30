The beauty product that suits you the best based on your Zodiac sign

There is a lot to think about when buying beauty products. Some people may take price into consideration, while others may search for items that have been recommended to them by their friends. But what if we told you that you can also consider your zodiac sign when beauty shopping. Here, we have shared which beauty product each zodiac sign absolutely cannot live without. From brow products to lipstick, let your sun sign tell you which beauty product you should never part ways with.

Aries (21st March - 19th April)

Brow Pencil

Aries is a cardinal sign that is always on the go. As a result, an Aries should typically opt for effortless eyebrow products that can create natural shapes with a few swipes, such as pencils and pomades.

Price: Rs.499

Buy Now

Taurus (20th April - 20th May)

Face Masks

As a Venus-ruled Earth sign, Taurus does not like to skimp on time or quality when it comes to their beauty routine. However, Tauruses have no problem indulging in the skincare treatment from home. They may even like to wear face masks while lying in bed, reading a book.

Price: Rs.350

Buy Now

Gemini (21st May - 21st June)

Nail Polish

Gemini is said to rule the nervous system - shoulders, arms and hands included - and they love having options at their fingertips. This makes nail polish the ideal beauty product for the air sign.

Price: Rs.230

Buy Now

Cancer (22nd June - 22nd July)

Lip Balm

As a Cancerian, you would prefer the comfort of your shell and you are usually drawn towards beauty products that provide a sense of nourishment. Lip balms do just that, and can provide everything from moisture to SPF-protection. Cancers can also add a pop of colour to their look by choosing a tinted lip balm.

Price: Rs.278

Buy Now

Leo (23rd July - 22nd August)

Bronzer

Since Leo is ruled by the sun, this fire sign feels at ease when they are in the spotlight. To complement your natural radiance, an everyday bronzer is a must-have for your beauty arsenal, allowing you to turn up your glow and warmth all year long.

Price: Rs.634

Buy Now

Virgo (23rd August - 22nd September)

Face Cleanser

Virgos are known to value efficiency and prefer practical skincare products that provide a quick clean. Face cleansers like micellar water are the perfect option for those who want clean skin, but do not want to spend tons of money and time achieving it.

Price: Rs.139

Buy Now

Libra (23rd September - 23rd October)

Lip Scrub

Libras are extremely sociable and flirty. Lip scrubs are ideal for their flirty and sociable nature and can be used to achieve the perfect pout.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

Scorpio (24th October - 21st November)

Mascara

A mysterious allure is one of the many magnetic qualities attributed to a Scorpio. The Water sign must use mascara to amp up those features, and typically opt for high-volume formulas.

Price: Rs.281

Buy Now

Sagittarius (22nd November - 21st December)

Setting Spray

This fire sign loves adventure, and is always on the go. As a result of this lifestyle, Sagittarius relies on setting spray to keep their makeup looking fresh from dawn to dusk.

Price: Rs.199

Buy Now

Capricorn (22nd December - 19th January)

Lipstick

Since Capricorns have a no-frills approach and a practical attitude towards life, lipstick is their optimal beauty product. When it comes to beauty trends, Capricorns prefer functional items with more staying power than whatever the latest fad is.

Price: Rs.423

Buy Now

Aquarius (20th January - 18th February)

Eye Shadow

Never one for conformity, Aquarius is an unconventional sign that likes to draw outside of the lines. Aquarians cannot resist an opportunity to shock people or push boundaries, so a dash of bold eye shadow will be sure to have people doing a double take.

Price: Rs.588

Buy Now

Pisces (19th February - 20th March)

Eyeliner

Those who fall under the Pisces sign are said to have a dual nature. A dual eyeliner that combines a velvety matte formula on one side, and a shiny metallic on the other, so that you are fully equipped to go with either flow, is the perfect beauty product for them.

Price: Rs.297

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion