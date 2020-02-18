Beauty products ineffective on your skin? THIS could be the reason why

Ever noticed how many times the product that used to work wonders on your skin, doesn't anymore? Read on to know why it is common.

When it comes to beauty and makeup, there are a wide range of products available for each skin type, catering to every skin condition and so on. There's nothing like the moment when you find that one product that works wonders on your skin!

But as days pass, the product doesn't seem as effective anymore. It doesn't hydrate or moisturise your skin as much, stops making your skin softer, etc. Some of the reasons for this could include:

Products

Most manufacturers produce products with an approach of 'one size fits all'. That is, they make products for a particular skin type, climate type, age group, etc. A 20-year-old who has oily skin living in a dry area cannot use the same products as a 20 year old having oily skin living in a humid area.

Your skin keeps changing

As your grow, move, travel, etc. your skin keeps changing. It changes according to the location, temperature, age, environment and multiple other factors. Since your skin keeps changing, its needs too, keep changing. For this, you constantly need to keep trying and testing new products with time to find the right match.

Your skincare routine

Most drugstore and affordable/cheap everyday products have problematic ingredients including paragons, SLS, SLES, etc. that end up causing more damage than good to your skin. Products that don't balance out pH levels in the skin leave it open to pollution and the harsh weather.

The right way to go about using products is to first know your skin type, the environment you are in and then moving forward from there - figuring out the basics like moisturiser, cleansers, etc. that suit your skin while meeting the safety standards and don't consist of extremely harsh ingredients.

Read More