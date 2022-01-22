Beauty products under Rs 999 you need to experience the goodness of Salicylic acid

Salicylic acid has plenty of benefits to offer you. It is one such secret ingredient that your face scrubs, toners, face wash, creams and moisturiser can contain to unwind your facial drab. Beauty products infused with the goodness of Salicylic acid will leave your skin clearer and help you retain your radiance. Right from dead skin cells, blackheads, grime, impurities and scars, it will shed them all. Invest in these beauty products to experience the powers of Salicylic acid from today itself.

1. Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum

Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum is like a magician. It treats acne, blackheads and open pores. With this serum in your beauty regimen, you can bid a forever goodbye to oiliness and bumpy skin texture. It will scoop out everything that is not meant for your glowing skin like debris, sebum and oil.

Price: Rs. 549

Deal: Rs. 510

2. Globus Pimple Clear Face Wash

Rejuvenate your skin with Globus Pimple Clear Face Wash that contains aloe vera, Vitamin E, Glycolic and Salicylic acids. Glycolic acid is one such skin friendly acid that delivers similar results. In comparison, Glycolic acid has smaller molecules that can easily penetrate into your skin. This perfect combination of skin lightening and rejuvenating properties makes the fash wash super effective.

Price: Rs. 145

Deal: Rs. 104

3. Sebogel Salicylic Acid and Nicotinamide Gel

Gel is truly effective for those who wish to get rid of pimples at the earliest. Sebogel Salicylic Acid and Nicotinamide Gel will scoop out all the impurities and imperfections faster. The acne and oil resistance formula of the gel will pave the way for a brighter and cleaner skin.

Price: Rs. 240

Deal: Rs. 228

4. Recast 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Cleanser

Wave goodbye to enlarged pores, wrinkles, sebum, blackheads, fine lines and scars with Recast 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Cleanser. It has powerful abilities to minimise enlarged pores, smoothen the wrinkles and eliminate the scars with the most effective Salicylic acid. It fades out the unnecessary layers of the skin and gives you a healthy complexion.

Price: Rs. 499

5. The Derma Co 2% Kojic Acid Face Cream

The Derma Co 2% Kojic Acid Face Cream is purely meant to remove pigmentation. It lightens your skin tone and promotes a healthy radiance. It not only repairs skin cells but only reduces inflammation with its effective formulation of ingredients.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 423

6. SkinKraft Salicylic Acid and Niacinamide Anti Acne Face Mask

This face mask is a gender neutral face mask that is personally crafted for every man or woman dealing with acne scars and spots. This face mask will put a full stop to the reoccurring tendencies of the acne. It will release all the trapped dirt and grime, deeply nourish and gently exfoliate your skin.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 399

7. Kaya Clinic Purifying Active Acne and Blemishes Spot Corrector Oil

Kaya Clinic Purifying Active Acne and Blemishes Spot Corrector Oil comes with Zinc Sulphate, Salicylic acid and Glycolic acid. This corrector will vanish redness, inflammation in just four hours. It will cleanse your face and dry out blemishes of your skin.

Price: Rs. 890

Deal: Rs. 456

8. GLAMOUROUI Salicylic Blackhead Remover Ice Cream Mask

This ice cream mask is extremely gentle but has an impressive rapid effect. It will drag out the toxins dwelling in your skin and lock the necessary nutrients for your skin. It is an essential to hydrate and moisten your skin.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 259

So which product are you investing in? We can't wait to see your glamorous and radiant avatar. Kick out all the impurities and toxins of your skin in the easiest way and let us know your call on the goodness of Salicylic acid.

