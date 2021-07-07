Beauty Refrigerators: Time for your products to take a cool plunge to keep them all in the pink of health

Keep calm and count on these mini but mighty fridges to safeguard your can’t-do-without products.

Raise your hands if you reached to your favourite nail paint after weeks to realise it's all dried and cracked up? While it is a major bummer, there’s something you can try to improve the shelf life of your products. There was a time when Instagram was inundated with pictures and reviews of tiny and cutesy beauty fridges. Made solely to refrigerate items, apart from contributing towards enhancing the longevity and efficacy of each product, applying cooling products on your skin can soothe inflammation instantly and relieve your skin from the itch.

The Internet is torn between feedbacks that claim, “its awesome and it’s just the hype.” Everything comes with a gimmick of its own, maybe true or maybe not. For instance., consider organic products. They come with a disclaimer stating there are made with no preservatives and harsh chemicals. This naturally demands us to discard them within a couple of months but until it reaches its expiration date, you can easily preserve its vitality and shield your beauties from getting decayed soon.

Have you read a piece of information where you stumbled upon the importance of cooling gua sha or jade rollers before use? It’s true, the coldness de-stresses your skin and is equivalent to a soothing session where you use rice water ice cubes to keep your skin healthy. The cooler the better for your skin so keep your face massagers inside the fridge for up to 1 hour before use. They’re seen as go-to workout tools that elevate blood circulation and combat puffiness.

Make some space at home to place the fridge so you can freeze your sheet masks, lipsticks, creams, face tools, facial cleansers, and all that you’ve hoarded in the open until now. Where to find these travel-friendly fridges? It’s available online. Go check it out!

