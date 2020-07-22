Beauty secrets: 3 Tomato face masks for plump skin and a rosy glow

Tomato is an excellent ingredient both for health and beauty. Here are all the ways you can use it to get the best skin yet.

Tomato is a fruit that is both liked and disliked by any. While one half hates it and can often be seen picking it out of their food, the other half can't do without it and even eat it raw!

Truth be told, tomatoes are known to be extremely beneficial for the skin. They have cooling properties, protect the skin from UV rays, contains astringent properties, helps regulate oil content on skin, cleanses pores and so much more. Their powerful antioxidants are known to help in combating multiple skin problems. Take a look at how you can whip up a face mask to solve multiple problems with just one fruit!

Tomato and Lemon mask

This mask is known to deliver an even skin tone, get rid of blemishes and acne scars all in one!

Method :

Take half a tomato and blend it into a smooth puree.

Add to this, half spoon lemon juice.

Do a facial steaming to open up your pores and let the face mask penetrate into the skin.

Using a cotton ball, apply this mask all over your face,

Rinse after 10-15 minutes.

Tomato and Cucumber face mask

Is your skin feeling dull and lifeless? This face pack is sure to leave it rejuvenated and boost hydration and colour to the face.

Method :

Blend half a tomato into a fine pulp.

Blend ¼ of a large cucumber and add it to the tomato puree.

Apply the face mask on to your skin and massage it in a circular motion, gently.

Let it stay on for 20 minutes before washing off.

Tomato and Honey mask

This mask is known to get rid of the tan and help in easing out sunburns.

Method :

Blend half a tomato into a smooth puree.

Add to this 1 spoon honey.

Apply the mixture all over your face and let it sit for 20 minutes before washing off.

What are your thoughts on tomatoes? Love them or hate them? Comment below and let us know.

