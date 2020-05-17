Beauty secrets : 5 lesser known benefits of Chia Seeds for the skin and hair
Chia seeds have been around for the longest time. They were believed to be a staple in ancient Egypt and were an essential part of diets. Considered a super food, Chia seeds are still relevant today because they have innumerable beauty benefits. They are known to contain essential nutrients and ingredients that are excellent for the hair and skin. Some of the lesser-known benefits for the skin and hair include:
Hydrating
Known to be very moisturising, Chia seed oil is excellent for treating skin problems like eczema and dry skin. The best part about this oil is that it is light weight and doesn't leave a greasy residue on the skin. It also makes a fine base under makeup.
Makes for a good skin barrier
Chia seeds helps in strengthening the skin's barrier. This naturally weakens as people age and leaves skin sagging and wrinkly. Chia seed oil is filled with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids that helps in strengthening the skin.
Curbs inflammation and itchiness
Chia seed oil is known to curb itchiness of the skin and get rid of cracked skin due to its content of fatty acids. It is also greatly beneficial for cracked heels as it makes them smooth over time. This oil is perfect for the cold weather when skin tends to become dry.
Removes dark spots
Constant use of chia seed oil or face masks containing chia seeds, is known to get rid of dark spots on the skin. It may also reverse the damage caused by UV rays that are the largest source of free radicals.
Thicker hair
Chia seeds are known to be extremely rich in Vitamin E and fatty acids. These can help in making the hair thicker and stronger while also promoting hair growth. When added to hair masks and mixed with eggs, nothing works better for the hair than chia seeds!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Costco I find has the best buy. Larger bag for $8.99 Canadian dollars. All grocery stores carry it.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Love the information! Will start using the chia oil as soon as it arrives through the mail. I’m currently drinking the seeds in water and lemonade. Highly recommend it too.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Where do I get Chia seeds?
Anonymous 6 hours ago
I eat chia seeds in a porridge with soymilk, dates, ginger and cinnamon. I eat it every day, and my last full blood panel showed my cholesterol to be 140 total, perfect blood sugar, good liver and kidneys. Maybe it's from the chia seeds every day?
Anonymous 7 hours ago
any health benefits for the guts system if added to lemon juices water ... tq
Anonymous 7 hours ago
I had been using it for some time. But now ,have stopped. Can anyone suggest, which is the appropriate time to take it and how to take it?
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Soak overnite...n u can add it to a cup of milk.and consume it in breakfast..it will also help to supress hunger...
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Hi u can soak overnight in water n next day consume it with half lemon juice
Anonymous 8 hours ago
I am using it in my cereals, and has seen improvements in my hair growth and thickness
Anonymous 8 hours ago
When using chai seeds in hair you need to boil and then add the chia seeds to a strainer then from that to the pantyhose. From there whatever squeezes out from the pantyhose is what you put in your hair.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Is it okay if daily use?
Anonymous 8 hours ago
How much amount of chia seed you put on it? Is it essential if it use daily?
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Chia seed called tukham balinga
Anonymous 8 hours ago
No...that is sabja seeds...chia seeds are different
Anonymous 9 hours ago
I am using it in my diet and it is very good for skin acne.