Beauty secrets : 5 lesser known benefits of Chia Seeds for the skin and hair

A super food that is still relevant today, Chia seeds have numerous benefits to them, especially when it comes to beauty!

Chia seeds have been around for the longest time. They were believed to be a staple in ancient Egypt and were an essential part of diets. Considered a super food, Chia seeds are still relevant today because they have innumerable beauty benefits. They are known to contain essential nutrients and ingredients that are excellent for the hair and skin. Some of the lesser-known benefits for the skin and hair include:

Hydrating

Known to be very moisturising, Chia seed oil is excellent for treating skin problems like eczema and dry skin. The best part about this oil is that it is light weight and doesn't leave a greasy residue on the skin. It also makes a fine base under makeup.

Makes for a good skin barrier

Chia seeds helps in strengthening the skin's barrier. This naturally weakens as people age and leaves skin sagging and wrinkly. Chia seed oil is filled with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids that helps in strengthening the skin.

Curbs inflammation and itchiness

Chia seed oil is known to curb itchiness of the skin and get rid of cracked skin due to its content of fatty acids. It is also greatly beneficial for cracked heels as it makes them smooth over time. This oil is perfect for the cold weather when skin tends to become dry.

Removes dark spots

Constant use of chia seed oil or face masks containing chia seeds, is known to get rid of dark spots on the skin. It may also reverse the damage caused by UV rays that are the largest source of free radicals.

Thicker hair

Chia seeds are known to be extremely rich in Vitamin E and fatty acids. These can help in making the hair thicker and stronger while also promoting hair growth. When added to hair masks and mixed with eggs, nothing works better for the hair than chia seeds!

Are you all set to add this to your diet and skincare regime? Let us know in the comment section below.

