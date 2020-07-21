  1. Home
  2. fashion

Beauty secrets: 5 Lesser known benefits of flax seeds for the skin and hair

Glossy hair and clear skin are both things that every person craves for. Flax seeds are the power-packed ingredient you need to achieve just that!
3692 reads Mumbai
Beauty secrets: 5 lesser known benefits of flax seeds for the skin and hair Beauty secrets: 5 lesser known benefits of flax seeds for the skin and hair 
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Flax seeds are one of the superfoods that have been traced back to 3000 BC! Somewhere between then and now, the seeds took a back seat, but it is time to bring them back again. Known to contain high amounts of fibre, omega-3-fatty acids, they bring a whole new level of health to not just your body, but skin and hair as well. 
Flax seeds for the skin are incredible for they boost nourishment, making skin look radiant and healthy. 
When it comes to hair, flax seeds help in making the hair shiny and bringing back the original gloss and thickness. Read on for all the benefits of flax seeds for the skin and hair. 

Boosts glow
With the high amount of omega-3 fatty acids in flax seeds, this ingredient is known to be excellent and bring back the lost radiance and natural glow of the skin. Say goodbye to those expensive creams, and go natural with flax seeds!

Eradicates wrinkles and lines 
Flax seeds help in ageing gracefully. They help in slowing down the formation of wrinkles and fine lines and ensure the skin is smooth and soft for a longer time. 

Combats rashes
Since flax seeds are rich in Omega 3 fatty acids, they help in healing and speed up its process. The seeds also contain anti-inflammatory properties and can bring down skin irritation, rashes, inflammation and soothe and calm the skin. 

Improves hair quality 
Also a good source of B complex vitamins, flax seeds are known to boost hair growth. Additionally, Vitamin E present in flax seeds gets rid of the free radicals present in the scalp. It also returns the lost lustre back to the hair and reduces hair fall. 

Prevents dandruff
Flax seeds in oil form aid in reducing dandruff considerably by adding much-needed moisture to the hair. It helps in keeping the scalp nourished, clean and moisturised. 

Credits :getty images hello glowstyle craze

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement