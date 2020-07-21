Beauty secrets: 5 Lesser known benefits of flax seeds for the skin and hair

Glossy hair and clear skin are both things that every person craves for. Flax seeds are the power-packed ingredient you need to achieve just that!

Flax seeds are one of the superfoods that have been traced back to 3000 BC! Somewhere between then and now, the seeds took a back seat, but it is time to bring them back again. Known to contain high amounts of fibre, omega-3-fatty acids, they bring a whole new level of health to not just your body, but skin and hair as well.

Flax seeds for the skin are incredible for they boost nourishment, making skin look radiant and healthy.

When it comes to hair, flax seeds help in making the hair shiny and bringing back the original gloss and thickness. Read on for all the benefits of flax seeds for the skin and hair.

Boosts glow

With the high amount of omega-3 fatty acids in flax seeds, this ingredient is known to be excellent and bring back the lost radiance and natural glow of the skin. Say goodbye to those expensive creams, and go natural with flax seeds!

Eradicates wrinkles and lines

Flax seeds help in ageing gracefully. They help in slowing down the formation of wrinkles and fine lines and ensure the skin is smooth and soft for a longer time.

Combats rashes

Since flax seeds are rich in Omega 3 fatty acids, they help in healing and speed up its process. The seeds also contain anti-inflammatory properties and can bring down skin irritation, rashes, inflammation and soothe and calm the skin.

Improves hair quality

Also a good source of B complex vitamins, flax seeds are known to boost hair growth. Additionally, Vitamin E present in flax seeds gets rid of the free radicals present in the scalp. It also returns the lost lustre back to the hair and reduces hair fall.

Prevents dandruff

Flax seeds in oil form aid in reducing dandruff considerably by adding much-needed moisture to the hair. It helps in keeping the scalp nourished, clean and moisturised.

