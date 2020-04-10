Beauty secrets: The BEST ways to get pearly white teeth at home without whitening strips

Yellow teeth are a sign of unhygienic teeth. Here are all the ways to get shiny and healthy white teeth at home.

Over time, it is normal for teeth to lose a little colour and for some discoloration to occur. This is especially common in the aged as the enamel of the tooth wears away after a period of time. But discoloration and yellow teeth in young and middle-aged people is uncommon and calls for specific notice. It could mean that the teeth are unhealthy and to get them back to their healthiest form, just brushing them once a day is not enough.

There are some alternative methods to getting white teeth. Of course, you can visit your dentist and get a tooth-whitening treatment done, or you can use whitening strips. But there are more natural ways to get pearly white and shining teeth at home. This includes:

Hydrogen Preoxide and Baking Soda

Both these ingredients are available in general and medial stores so getting hands on it should not be a problem. Mix 1 spoon of baking soda with 2 spoons of Hydrogen perioxide to form a paste. Brush your teeth with this paste and see the change if you practice this daily, within 4-6 weeks!





Oil Pulling

Relatively simple, all you need to do is swish around 2 spoons of coconut oil in your mouth for 10 minutes everday. Rinse your mouth thoroughly after this. The coconut oil is known to get rid of plaque that forms on the teeth that makes it yellow.

Apple Cider Vinegar

When used in small quantities, cider is known to whiten teeth. Mix 2 spoons of apple cider with 3 cups water and use this mixture to swish in your mouth for 30 seconds everyday. Brush your teeth normally and notice the visible difference within 3 weeks if you practice this on a daily basis.

Citrus Peels

Citrus acid which is found in citrus fruits like lemons and oranges, is known to help whiten teeth. All you need to do is peel the fruit and rub the peel on your teeth for around two minutes. Brush teeth normally after this and see visible changes in around 4 weeks if you practice this daily.

Activated charcoal

Activated charcoal is known to remove stubborn stains. Open the contents of an activated charcoal capsule and put it on your brush. Brush your teeth with this for two minutes and then with normal paste.

