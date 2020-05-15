Beauty secrets: Cleopatra SWORE by these 5 beauty rituals for flawless skin 

The ancient Queen of Egypt who was known for her beauty had a quite an in-depth regime. Check it out!

In Egypt, both men and women followed strict beauty rituals and were known to be quite the beauty enthusiasts. A fierce ruler and one of the most beautiful Queens who was known to rule, Cleopatra of Egypt had admirers from far. She was known to have pristine skin with absolutely no flaws, perfectly set hair. Her beauty rituals were believed to be what enhanced her appearance and kept her skin and hair looking flawless. Some of her rituals included:

Honey and milk masks

One of the most popular beauty ingredients even today, the sweet-tasking and smelling product honey was a much-loved product even then. Cleopatra and other beautiful Egyptian women mixed honey with milk to make hydrating masks and applied them liberally all over their bodies.

Milk Baths

Cleopatra would soak herself in milk that did amazing things to her skin. For added benefits she would add turmeric to the milk to lighten her skin make it soft and radiant as the lactic acid in the milk is known to be a good exfoliant.

Sugar

A natural way to get rid of body hair was through sugar then. It has become quite a popular trend even today and is less painful as compared to waxing.

Dead sea salt

The salt from the Dead sea was rich in minerals and is believed to add a glow to the skin. It is also a great exfoliant as it helps in getting rid of the dead skin and blemishes.

Kohl

Not only does it enhance the eyes, the kohl made by Egyptians also protected their eyes from the harsh sun and boosted the skin's ability to fight off infections! Beauty and health made for a wonderful combination by the Queen!

