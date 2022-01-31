Beauty Snacking: 6 easy ways to de-stress your skin when working all day

How many snack breaks are too many when working from home? We're certain the count has no limit. But how are we to be blamed for the on and off the imposition of lockdowns? Oh, the pandemic has a big wave to ride and most of us are still cooped inside our homes, quarantined to our laptops. Another saviour that brings about mini break-ups between us and our work desk can be the said concept of 'Beauty Snacking'. Simply put, you count on fuss-free beauty or skincare-induced activities to boost your day's mood to help you perform better and in a relaxing manner.

Here are the easy ways to join the stress-buster, 'Beauty Snacking' club while you give self-care your maximum attention. Guess what? If you're off to work rushing to your office every morning, you can still sneak-in breaks for the love of your skin. Anything to put you in a comfort zone and free your mind from all chaos.

1) Lip Care: Are your lips chapped? Run a quick DIY scrub made with brown sugar powder and olive oil on your lips. Wear the skin out gently and add moisture to soften your pout with a lip balm.

2) Sheet masks: Have a zoom meeting scheduled or is the winter dryness getting to your skin? Sometimes all you want to do is to unwind. So, sit back and slap on a sheet mask that calls for hydration. Nothing quite a jade roller to help your skin take a breather and stress out your face muscles. Expect well-hydrated skin and skin that can boast about a rosy glow.

3) Hand cream: Your hands needn't be as rough and dry as a rock that's gleaming under the bright sun. Well, your skin can embrace that glow but minus the rugged feels. Use a cream to moisture and help your fingers smell good. It can easily improve the health of your skin and leave it soft as your hand sanitisers tend to contribute to the parched texture.

4) Face mists: A burst of hydration combined with soothing scents. What better than this to transport your skin to wonderland? This especially comes in handy when your face is looking for some refreshment post you've woken up from a nap. Go for something that can help your skin look bouncy, plump, and glowing.

5) Aromatherapy diffusers or candles: We all know the power of essential oils and how efficiently these can go above and beyond in de-stressing tensed muscles, skin, and hair roots. Place this break as a mandate and lit up a scented candle or simply add a few drops of essential oil to your diffuser. Help yourself breathe into a zone that brings about good vibes.

6) Eye masks: All that blue light and overworking will have your eyes worked up brimming with dark circles. Give it the time to be free and cool down. What better than under-eye masks to work up a miracle for your eyes?

Have you tried picking up these beauty habits? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Easy steps to 'Jamsu' your way to creating a pro matte skin makeup like K-beauty