Beauty tips: 5 home remedies for naturally longer and thicker lashes without extensions or falsies

Always aimed for those perfect doe eyes? Let go of those fake eyelashes and use these remedies to grow your lashes thicker than ever!

Eyelashes make for the perfect upper and lower barrier to your eyes. They not only protect your eyes from dust and dirt, but also do their bit in enhancing your eyes, making them look bigger.

Now that everybody is stuck at home, going to the parlour to get eyelash extensions or even falsies to make your lashes look longer and thicker, is not an option. Instead, rely on home remedies to get the desired results!

Tip: Before applying any of these on your lashes, wash your eyes well. After application, if you feel your eyes start to burn, wash off immediately with cool water.

Vitamin E

Can be ingested orally or applied on your lashes as an oil, Vitamin E is known to contain compounds that increase the number of hair strands. Hence, it is best used on your scalp, eyebrows and lashes. For the latter, the oil needs to be diluted with a thinner oil such as coconut oil for best results.

Green Tea

Green tea is known to promote hair growth. You will need 1 teabag and a cup of hot water. Mix the two together for 10 minutes. Use a cotton swab to apply the liquid once it has cooled down to your upper and lower lash lines.

Shea Butter

Shea butter is rich in Vitamin C and filled with antioxidants. It can help in maintaining thickness of the lash hair while also boosting growth. Manage it on your lashes and leave on overnight for best results.

Olive Oil

Pour 3-4 drops of colic oil on cotton pads and rub them lightly on your upper and lower lashes. Let is stay on for 15-20 minutes and then wash off. Do this every alternate days to see the results within a week!

Petroleum Jelly

One of the easiest and most accessible products at the moment, petroleum jelly is known for getting rid of mites that reside in lashes that hinder their growth. use the jelly to moisturise your eyelids every night, get rid of lash mites and therefore boost lash growth!

