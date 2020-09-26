Beauty tips: 5 Surprising beauty benefits of raw Onion juice

Onion juice has become a popular ingredient for hair almost overnight! But it does more than just boost hair growth and reduce hair fall. We have it all covered.

Onions are something almost every household can't do without. This ingredient is added to everything from curries to salads and is known not only to add flavour to food but also ensures the body remains healthy.

While the benefits of onion juice for hair have just been discovered, they have been practised for a while by older generations. Not just the hair, onions have a wonderful effect on the skin as well!

How to use onion on the skin and hair:

All you need to do is chop onions into smaller pieces and blend it in a mixer till it forms a juice. Then apply it directly to the hair. For the skin, it would be better to add additional ingredients like lemon or yoghurt, for onion could sting a little.

Beauty benefits of onion juice:

Protection from UV-rays

Rich in minerals, antioxidants and vitamins like A, E and C, onions help keep skin ailments away. These essential vitamins also protect the skin from harmful UV rays, acting as a shield almost.

Purification of the skin

When applied directly on the skin or consumed, onions help in getting rid of toxins from the skin, therefore preventing the risk of any skin infections. It keeps the skin healthy and glowing.

Delayed signs of ageing

Onions contain sulfur-rich phytochemicals that help in combating damage caused by free radicals that cause the skin to degrade quickly and age it. Applying onion juice on your skin on a regular basis, can delay signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles and protect the skin from free radicals.

Promotes collagen production

Onions are known to have the ability to promote collagen production, which leads to the production of healthier skin cells on both the face and hair. This reduces skin issues and infections, boosts hair growth and reduces hair fall, all at the same time.

Prevents breakouts

Onions have anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help in managing and combating breakouts on the skin.

Credits :getty images

