Beauty Tips: Here's how you can get your eyebrows done at home during lockdown

Getting irritated with your ungroomed eyebrows for the lockdown? You can try this hack to get your eyebrows done at home during this lockdown period.

Lockdown period, caused by Coronavirus, has not only left us exhausted but also made us compromise with other grooming things. Having a relaxing spa massage, a rejuvenating facial, hair spa all have now taken a back seat. Women cannot even go out for the essential eyebrow plucking. And women will understand the necessity of eye-brow plucking and the clean and fresh look associated with it.

It must have been quite irritating for the women right now for being unable to do anything with the grown eye-brows. So, we have tried to help the ladies with their eye-brows to get it plucked in shape being at home during this lockdown period.

Tips to get your eye-brows plucked properly at home.

Step 1- Tie your hair in a bun to not get disturbed by the hair on our face. Then, wash your face with lukewarm water.

Step 2- Now, brush your eyebrows straight up with a spoolie brush.

Step 3- Then hold your skin tightly with one hand. With another hand pull out the extra hair with a tweezer one by one. Pluck the hair towards the direction your hair growth.

Step 4- To cut the long strands use an eyebrow scissor. Brush your eyebrow with spoolie often in the middle of the plucking to check its shape.

Step 5- This may make your skin slightly red or irritated. Rub ice-cubes on the eyebrows to reduce the burning sensation.

Tips to remember

Don’t try to pluck a tiny hair with the tweezers. You may get your skin cut, rather wait for it to grow.

Hold the skin as tightly as possible. This will make your pain less.

You can also rub ice on the eyebrows before plucking them with the tweezers.

