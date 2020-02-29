Beauty Tips: THIS is how you can use vinegar for healthy skin and hair

You don't need to go far and spend a lot to get the perfect beauty solution for all your beauty problems because it's right there in your kitchen, just an arm's length away; Read on

We all have some vinegar in our refrigerators for some reason or the other. We turn to apple cider vinegar or the regular white vinegar for health remedies but did you know that vinegar also has numerous beauty benefits which makes it a magic beauty ingredient. It makes the perfect ingredient for your beauty regime. We all want beautiful and flawless skin and amazing lustrous hair and the best way to get that is to have a healthy skincare and hair care routine but beyond that, we also need to pamper our hair and skin with the right home remedies to keep them nourished and healthy. And for the right home remedies, we need the right ingredients and vinegar is one such ingredient that you can easily find in your kitchen and use for it's numerous beauty benefits. It is rich in compounds like citric acid, malic acid, amino acid and other such things which can work wonders for our hair and skin. Vinegar can work wonders on your skin and hair and also help prevent and treat several beauty problems. But if you're wondering the right way and reasons to use vinegar for its beauty benefits you might need to do your research.

Here are a few tips to use vinegar for beauty benefits.

1. Vinegar is known to help clear acne, pimples and breakout of any kind. It tends to dry out the pimples and improve the pH balance of our skin. It kills the bacteria and cleanses our skin. Mix equal parts of vinegar and water and use a cotton pad or cotton ball soaked in it to apply it on the affected areas. Let it dry before you wash it off.

2. Vinegar can help your hair absorb moisture and retain it. This improves your hair and scalp quality and makes your hair smoother and softer. Mix one part of vinegar with 2 parts of water and apply it on your hair. Do not apply it on your scalp. Let it dry and then wash it off.

3. Vinegar is known to have antifungal and antibacterial properties and it helps in improving the pH levels of your scalp. This is why this is the best remedy for dandruff. Mix equal parts of water and vinegar and use it to rinse tour hair and scalp properly. Use this 2 to 3 times a week to get rid of dandruff.

4. Vinegar works well as a skin toner. Instead of investing loads of money on an expensive toner simply mix equal parts of water and vinegar and use it as a toner. This can help improve the pH levels of your skin, remove dirt and excess oil and also tightens your pores.

5. Other than all this, you can also use vinegar to whiten your teeth, soothe sunburns and strengthen your nails in similar combinations by diluting it with water.

DISCLAIMER: These tips and tricks are advised based on research and accessibility. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or to do a patch test before using them to avoid allergic reactions.

