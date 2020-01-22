Beauty Tips: THESE are the things every man should carry to office

When it comes to skin care, who said only female need to follow one? Read below to find out some beauty essentials that men should carry in their office bag regularly.

When we talk about skincare and beauty, it's always resonated with women. Women are considered to be the ones who always need some skincare or beauty tips, but that's not quite the case. Not only women, but men too need to follow a simple skincare routine to make sure that their skin is soft, moisturised and hydrated. And with this, here are some beauty essentials that a man should carry in his office bag daily. No, we are not talking about primer and gloss, we are talking about basic essential things that everyone needs, irrespective of being a man or a woman.

Read below to find out everything that a man should carry to the office daily.

Gentle face wash:

Have an urgent meeting or an impromptu date plan? A face wash can always make you look fresh even if you've had a tiring day. So, go ahead and that this to your bag right now. Make sure to pick a mild cleanser that suits your skin. Get one that is made with natural ingredients for better care.

Lip balm:

No one likes chapped lips. Chapped lips are a big turn off, and especially in this winter season, our lips become chapped quite often. So it’s imperative to stock up on a good lip balm.

Cologne:

Women always love men who smell good. And more than that, it's also about hygiene. A cologne can really up your games at parties and cake you feel fresh all day long. Ideally, you should experiment and try to figure out what sort of fragrances work for you and keep one in your work drawer.

A comb to ensure that your hair is always cooperating:

A pit stop in the bathroom, a sprinkle of water, and a swipe of your comb and your hairstyle will be as good as new. It will not only make you look presentable but will also create an impression.

Moisturiser:

Dry hands can get itchy and irritating at times. So make sure to have a good moisturiser in your bag, even if you have oily skin. Keep a non-sticky formulation at work.

Read More