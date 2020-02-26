Beauty Tips: THIS is why baking soda is the perfect beauty ingredient

Baking soda has numerous beauty remedies that can help you maintain your skin and hair. It works as a great beauty ingredient and helps treat many beauty problems.

We all have that one kitchen product that we turn to for most of our beauty needs. One such product is that box of baking soda in your kitchen cabinet. We often use this ingredient for cleaning our home and for numerous other hacks but most people are unaware of al the beauty benefits that it has to offer. Baking soda is sodium bicarbonate so this means that when we use this product for our skincare or haircare remedies we need to be very careful with the way we mix it and the quantity that we use it in. One mistake can cost us heavily. But at the same time, it's important to remember that this product happens to be very versatile and can be used to treat many types of beauty problems. It's also important that you understand the difference between baking soda and baking powder. They're not the same thing and remember to use baking soda particularly.

Here are the beauty benefits of baking soda.

1. Baking soda is one of the best remedies for pimples and blackheads. It works well to exfoliate your skin and removes dead skin cells and dirt and also help clear and unclogs your pores. It also helps heal and clear acne and pimples as it has antibacterial properties.

2. Baking soda works wonders for your scars and blemishes. It works as a bleaching agent and helps fade scars and blemishes and evens out your skin tone.

3. Because of the bleaching properties of the baking soda, you can use it to lighten your skin as well. This can help you lighten the dark skin around your knees, elbows and neck.

4. You can also use a homemade baking soda scrub for your lip to exfoliate your skin and lighten your lips. Baking soda can bring about the original colour of your skin naturally.

5. Baking soda can help remove stains from your teeth and help your yellow teeth turn white all over again. After all, who doesn't want shining bright teeth?

6. Baking soda can help remove facial hair if used in the right combination. It dehydrates and damages the hair follicles and causes them to fall out.

7. You can use baking soda as a cleansing agent for your feet and exfoliate it and remove the hardened dead skin cells and dirt and grime.

8. Baking soda works as an alkalizing agent and kills bacteria and balances your body's pH balance and helps remove body odour. It also works as an antiperspirant.

