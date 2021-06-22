Beetroot DIY Face Masks: Your not so regular cheatsheet to achieve glowing and hydrated skin

Count on beetroot juice to save your skin from dryness, acne, and dullness.

It isn’t easy to forget the potent benefits of this pretty hued vegetable. From serving as a nutritious detox drink to quelling acne woes and giving you a daily dose of vitamins, this is an indispensable ingredient that can improve your overall health from head to toe. But, does it help all skin types? This naturally detoxifying superhero can free your body from toxins, purify your blood, enhance skin’s natural glow, hydrate parched skin, soothe inflamed skin and reduce pigmentation. Does the red beet deserve to be a mainstay in your skincare routine? The answer will always be a yes.

Looking for easy to curate DIY face masks? Here’s delivering a full stop for your quest.

For dull skin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp beetroot juice

3 tbsp besan

1/2 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure:

Form a paste by blending all the ingredients. Apply the mixture on the cleansed face and neck. Wait for 20 minutes to rinse it off.

For dry skin

Ingredients:

2 tbsp beetroot juice

3 tbsp mashed banana

1 tbsp powdered oats

Procedure:

Stir all the ingredients and gently scrub your face and neck in circular motions with this concoction. Take it off after 20 minutes.

For acne

Ingredients:

2 tbsp beetroot juice

1 tbsp neem paste

1 tbsp yogurt

Procedure:

Once you mix all the ingredients to make this acne-fighting face mask, use your fingertips to slather it on your face and neck. Refrain from massaging and cleanse it off after 20 minutes.

Lip scrub

Ingredients:

1 tbsp powdered sugar

2 tbsp beetroot juice

Procedure:

Use this scrub to help draw out dead skin and fade pigmentation. Repeat this activity twice a week for amazing results.

