Benefits of orange peel for skin that’ll entice you to make them part of your skincare regime

We often eat the pulpy oranges and throw out their peel. But did you know that the orange peel is a cure for your skincare issues and a great ingredient for evergreen beauty? Yes, you read that right! The benefits of orange peel for skin are many. It’s loaded with antioxidants and nutrients that are important for your skin’s health. The higher concentration of Vitamin C antibacterial and antimicrobial properties in the peel than in the fruit puts orange peel in demand in the skincare industry.

Benefits of orange peel for skin

There are several benefits of orange peel for skin health. The multiple different properties of the peel make it a versatile ingredient that can combat most skin problems.

Orange peel contains Vitamin C which forms collagen and elastin and benefits your skin with anti-ageing properties. From reducing wrinkles and fine lines to giving a healthy natural glow, orange peel is a must-add skincare ingredient in your early 20s.

The antimicrobial properties of orange peel make sure to reduce pigmentation, acne, marks, and scars on the face.

Orange peel is a natural exfoliator that can help remove dead cells from the surface of the skin and regenerate new cells. It is thus excellent for tan removal, unclogging pores and removing blackheads.

It also protects skin from free radicals and sun damage.

How to use orange peel for skin

While you can dry out orange peel at home, powder it and make face masks by mixing it with aloe vera, coconut milk or rose water. Save your time and get these products infused with orange peel to reap its benefits easily.

Here are 7 skincare products with the benefits of orange peel:

1. Orange Peel Powder Face Pack

Enriched with the Vitamin C of orange peel, this face pack is an easy use product that you can use to reduce blemishes, refresh your skin and get rid of a dull and tanned look. A must-have skincare item to pamper your summer skin.

Price: Rs 208

Buy Now

2. Orange Peel Powder for Skin Brightening

As mentioned before, orange peel contains Vitamin C and natural AHAs which makes it a natural bleach that lightens the skin and removes tan. Take 1tspb on this powder and mix it with rose water to make a paste. Apply it on your face and neck and watch the magic for yourselves.

Price: Rs 208

Buy Now

3. Orange Peel-Off Mask

This tan removal peel-off mask is something you need to take with you for your summer vacation. The natural skin lightening extracts of orange peel and honey in it will help reduce skin tan from the very first use.

Price: Rs 115

Buy Now

4. Orange Peel Soap

Made with orange peel, orange essential oil, orange essence, glycerine and aqua, this soap can take care of your overall skin health. It helps repair the skin as a healer and can make the skin glow, while naturally toning it.

Price: Rs 275

Buy Now

5. Orange Peel Face Scrub

The combination of orange peel, mixed pulses and apple peel act as a natural exfoliating agent and evens the complexion by protecting the skin cells from free radical damage and removing sun tanning and pigmentation. It brightens the face and nourishes the skin with proper skin pH balance.

Price: Rs 475

Buy Now

6. Face Lightening oil

Remove all impurities, makeup residues and unclog pores with this orange peel oil for skin that also gives your face a sweet orange smell. Mix 3 to 4 drops of this oil to a tablespoon of carrier oil and apply it on the face with a cotton ball to help keep your skin moisturised and reduce acne.

Price: Rs 229

Buy Now

7. Orange Peel Face Wash

Awaken your tired-looking face with the benefits of orange peel from this face wash that is also enriched with chamomile extract and aloe vera extract, which exfoliates and effectively tones the skin by reducing dark spots and pigmentations.

Price: Rs 199

Buy Now

