When it comes to glowing and healthy skin, everyone likes a quick fix. But, which of them actually works? While skincare experts around the world claim “consistency is key,” which makes daily skincare an absolute essential. But, is glowing and gorgeous possible in just one clinic visit? Apparently, it is. Of course, it demands daily skincare for maintenance but an oxygen facial treatment can deliver a radiant glow that lasts all week in just less than an hour. Celebrities like Olivia Coleman, Victoria Beckham, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Kim Kardashian, and even Madonna count on oxygen facials before any big appearances.

The best part is it is a non-medical procedure that only incorporates spraying a stream of highly-concentrated oxygen molecules onto the skin to boost a natural glow. In fact, it is the quickest nonmedical way to achieve visibly plumper and brighter skin. If healthier and better skin is on your wish list, you have got to know more about what is oxygen facial treatment. In this article, you will find all you need to know about what is an oxygen facial treatment, along with a list of 15 extraordinary benefits of oxygen facial for healthy skin.

What is oxygen facial treatment?

Oxygen facial treatment or oxygen infusion facial is one of the most innovative facial treatments that incorporate a wand-like device that works to deliver high-pressurized and highly concentrated oxygen directly to the skin in order to plump it up. Our skin needs oxygen to thrive, while we have a constant supply of oxygen, an extra boost of oxygen is enough to deliver a visibly glowy complexion. This treatment is 100% nonmedical and noninvasive as it is free from any injectables or harmful chemicals. Typically done in a spa, with the right tools, the benefits of oxygen facial can also be achieved at home.

Who needs an oxygen facial treatment?

For anybody who is looking for an instant fix to get rid of signs of aging like fine lines or wrinkles, without any invasive treatment, this facial is just right for you. Also, with no downtime or recovery time, this treatment is just perfect right before a big day. They are suitable for all ages and almost all skin types.

What to expect for your first appointment?

An oxygen facial includes boosting the skin cells with generous amounts of oxygen with a wand-like machine for an oxygenated glow. Here is what to expect for your first oxygen-boosting facial treatment.

The procedure: While every spa might follow its own administering process, typically an oxygen-rich facial begins with gentle cleansing and exfoliating of your facial skin. This is followed by delivering a generous stream of highly pressurized oxygen directly to the skin with a wand-like machine. Along with oxygen, the skin is administered with hyaluronic acid to amplify the skin-plumping effect.

Length of the procedure: While the length of the procedure varies at different spas, typically an oxygen treatment facial may take around 30-60 minutes.

Recovery time: Since it is a non-invasive treatment, it requires no recovery or healing time. It is simply a dose of oxygen that requires no downtime. In fact, you can immediately apply makeup after an oxygen facial if required.

What are the benefits of oxygen facial?

While there is still ongoing research about the efficacy of oxygen facial treatments, the anecdotal evidence which includes the experiences and before-and-after pictures after an oxygen facial support that oxygen facials are key to instantly glowing skin. In fact, people claim it is all they need for a revitalized glow. Anybody who is tired of a collagen-depleted appearance and is looking for a non-invasive but instant treatment to achieve a plump glow must go an oxygen facial. Not only do benefits of oxygen facial include supple skin, but it also includes brightens and clarifies for an overall fresh and uplifted look. People claim an oxygen facial feels as good as a long, restful day at the spa. Scroll on for more amazing benefits of an oxygen facial.

15 extraordinary benefits of oxygen facial for healthy skin

Delivers a radiant glow: An oxygen facial is the perfect treatment method to achieve a radiant complexion that glows. The process allows the pores effectively absorb generous amounts of oxygen and hyaluronic acid along with several skin-loving ingredients for a fresh glow. Hydrated skin: With a generous dose of oxygen along with other minerals, an oxygen treatment delivers well-hydrated skin. The oxygen wand can help in the restoration of your skin’s natural moisture content. In fact, it is the perfect way to transform your dry and lifeless skin into deeply moisturized healthy, and hydrated-looking skin. Evens the skin tone: Oxygen facials work to supply the skin with a huge dose of essential vitamins and other botanical ingredients for a radiant and even-toned complexion. Reduces signs of aging: Along with a hefty dose of oxygen and minerals, oxygen facials work to boost the natural blood circulation of the facial skin this in turn results in reduction in the appearance of any signs of aging like fine lines or even wrinkles. Calms acne: Oxygen promotes wound healing and offers protection from certain acne-causing bacteria. With a healthy dose of oxygen, oxygen facials potentially calm acne-prone skin while preventing any further acne. Offers detoxification of the skin: An oxygen facial effectively reverses the harmful effects of pollutants on the skin by offering an instant detox. With the administration of oxygen along with several nutrients, this procedure can promote the skin's detoxification process while reducing the harmful effects of environmental stressors. Promotes natural collagen production: With age and other external stressors, the collagen levels start to decrease which may result in saggy and wrinkled skin. However, treatments like these, offer an immediate boost to natural collagen production which promotes elasticity and strengthening of the skin. This in turn delivers visibly smoother, plumper, and youthful-looking skin. Unclogs and shrinks pores: An oxygen-rich facial is perfect to unclog the pores and shrink enlarged pores. That clearly means not only does this facial offer a deep cleansing experience to get rid of clogged pores, but it also works to shrink enlarged pores for poreless smooth, detoxified, and blemish-free skin. Boosts faster cell turnover: With the infusion of oxygen, this treatment ensures the faster creation of new skin cells. Not only does this promote brighter and rejuvenated skin, but it also helps in minimizing acne scars, sun spots, and any other spots blemishes at a faster rate. By effectively boosting the cell regeneration rate, oxygen facials promote younger, clearer, and healthier-looking skin. Requires no healing time: Since it is a completely non-invasive and chemical-free process, it typically requires no downtime or recovery time. In fact, it is completely pain-free and has no side effects like stinging, burning, redness, or inflammation. The best part is you can resume your normal activities or even apply makeup as soon as you are done with the facial. Perfect glow before a big day: If you are counting on an oxygen-infused facial for an instant glow, it will never disappoint. All you need is an hour and you get gorgeously glowing skin that looks and feels incredibly healthy and ready to be photographed. If you are counting on an oxygen-infused facial for an instant glow, it will never disappoint. All you need is an hour and you get gorgeously glowing skin that looks and feels incredibly healthy and ready to be photographed. Clarifies skin: If you have been dealing with multiple acne, acne scars, or any kind of blemishes, an oxygen facial treatment can definitely offer a quick fix. Since the procedure involves unclogging the pores while promoting cell regeneration rate, it is the perfect treatment plan for healthy and clarified skin. Supple and smooth skin: With the introduction of high-pressured oxygen-rich air, an oxygen-infused facial promotes better blood circulation which promotes naturally supple and smooth-looking skin. Offers instant results: Not only does this procedure offer multiple benefits, it delivers quickly. Yes, oxygen facials are widely preferred by celebrities due to their instant results. Whether it is dull skin, signs of aging, scars, or even acne, an oxygen-boosting facial heals them all for healthier and flawlessly radiant skin. Long-lasting results: Not only are oxygen facials fast acting, but they also deliver long-lasting results. One oxygen-rich facial session is just about 30-60 minutes long and delivers healthy-looking skin for over a week.

How often should you get an oxygen facial?

Experts recommend getting oxygen-rich facials at least once a month. However, everyone has different skin types and skin care requirements which means they might respond differently to the treatment, which is why it is smart to consult your aesthetician or dermatologist.

Are there any side effects or precautions?

While oxygen facials, maybe the answer to all your skin troubles, there are certain side effects and precautions you must be aware of.

Redness: In some cases, usually, when dealing with sensitive skin, oxygen facials might lead to temporary skin redness. However, it is nothing to worry about as it heals itself in hours.

Puffiness or swelling: For some people, high doses of oxygen during an oxygen facial might lead to inflammation, puffiness, or even swelling.

Allergic reactions: The oxygen-boosting facial also incorporates the application of certain serums. To avoid any allergic reactions, you must inform your aesthetician if you are allergic to one or more skincare ingredients. Since it is a pain-free process, in case of any itching, irritation, or pain stop immediately.

How much does an oxygen facial treatment cost?

The cost of an oxygen facial widely varies with the clinic you choose and aestheticians performing the treatment and where you live. However, typically it varies between $75 to $500. Also, it is strongly advised to visit a reputed place with highly trained and professional staff.

Can oxygen facials be done at home?

Although an expert hand might deliver better results, it comes with its price. If you really want to try oxygen facials without breaking the bank, you can definitely purchase over-the-counter oxygen-rich facial treatment kits. They may not deliver results as good as a professional oxygen facial however, they work. Make sure you read the instructions carefully and follow all the precautions to avoid any unfortunate side effects.

According to anecdotal evidence, oxygen facials are the go-to solution for any skincare trouble. Whether you are looking for an instant plump glow, a solution to beat scars unevenness, or hyperpigmentation, or to fix or minimize any signs of aging like fine lines, an oxygen-rich facial can be your answer. Moreover, aestheticians claim that oxygen facials have no side effects, it might lead to redness or puffiness for certain skin types. However, it is important to remember it is yet to achieve major scientific backing. Also, in order to make sure, you are in safe hands it is advised to visit a well-reputed spa, and talk through the process before sitting on the chair. Other similar facial treatments include Microdermabrasion and HydraFacial.

