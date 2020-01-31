Benefits of Rice Water: THIS is why we all need to add it to our haircare routine

Rice water rinse is known to be a very old and popular remedy for numerous hair problems and has far too many benefits to pass up; Read on

Rice water is known to have added advantages for hair. Now, who does not love their hair enough to take extra precautions to ensure that it grows beautifully? Each and every one of us absolutely love our tresses so we invest in the best possible hair care products that we can. But, other than this we also have a set hair care routine and focus a lot on pampering our hair with whatever treatments that we can. However, not all of us can afford the expensive hair care treatments and hair spas so in that case, it's always best to turn to home remedies. You don't necessarily have to spend a bomb on hair spa or Keratin if you can easily achieve the same results at home. A good rice water rinse can work wonders for your hair and if you're wondering how it benefits, you may want to read ahead.

Here are some benefits of a rice water rinse.

1. Rice water is rich in vitamin B, C and E and helps our hair grow faster, longer and thicker. It contains amino acids which help accelerate hair growth and regeneration while also reducing hair fall. Use a rice water rinse after a hair wash 2 to 3 times a week for the best results.

2. Split ends are big trouble when you want your hair to look healthy because they take all the attention away from your beautiful tresses to make them look weak and unhealthy. Rice water contains the proteins and nourishment that your hair needs to look healthy while also repairing your split ends. Soak your hair in rice water or just the split ends for up to 30 minutes before you wash your hair for the best results.

3. Even if you have damaged hair and the regeneration is taking time, it's always a good idea to protect your hair from further damage, more so if your hair has to deal with hair styling products and tools. Rice water rinse is known to work as a hair protectant and prevent hair damage.

4. Rice water strengthens your hair from the roots and the hair follicles to prevent breakage. The best way to get strong hair is to use a rice water rinse and as an added advantage, it also makes your hair look smooth, shiny and silky.

5. If you're struggling with hair problems like lice or dandruff, a rice water rinse can be the best cure for it. It helps reduce dandruff and kills lice while also cleansing your hair and scalp.

Credits :stylecraze

