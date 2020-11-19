Bentonite Clay: All the ways this volcanic ash benefits the skin and a simple face mask recipe to test it out

A skincare powerhouse, Bentonite clay is known to suit all skin types and works wonders on the skin. Here's all you need to know about it.

Seems like nothing the earth gives us does our skin any harm. Bentonite clay is one such ingredient that comes from the earth. Also known as Volcanic Ash, this is the remnant of volcanoes that is often used to clear the skin up. It comes with a host of benefits on the skin that is exposed to dust, pollution, free radicals and many more substances every day.

Unclogs pores

When applied on the skin, bentonite clay helps in getting rid of the gunk, grime and dust from the skin's open pores. It even helps in unclogging the pores that reduces breakouts and therefore prevents blemishes and blackheads.

Exfoliates skin

Exfoliation is a part of the skin cleaning process. It gets rid of the gunk and dead skin cells on the skin and leaves it looking and feeling fresh. Bentonite clay is a great exfoliant and manages to scrape off all the dying cells, leaving the skin glowing and fresh.

Reduces blemishes and scars

Bentonite clay gets rid of blemishes and scarring on the skin from everything caused by acne and other natural elements. Removal of scars and blemishes also gives the skin an even tone.

Prevents blackheads

Using bentonite clay on the skin opens up pores and removes dead skin cells from the top layer of the skin, that often leads to blackheads when ignored for long periods. With the skin getting cleared up, the existing blackheads are removed as well as the possibility of fresh ones.

Bentonite clay face mask

Ingredients:

Bentonite clay - 1 spoon

Water

Apple cider vinegar (normal skin) - 1 spoon

Rose water (sensitive skin) - 1 spoon

Method:

Mix one spoon of bentonite clay with a spoon of water and ACV or Rose water based on your skin type.

Blend it well till it forms a thick consistency with no lumps.

Apply this with a brush evenly on your neck and face.

Leave it on till it dries up and then wash off.

Are you all set to use Bentonite clay on your skin and see the results?

What do you do for flawless skin? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: 5 Reasons to add grapeseed oil to your beauty regime and how to use it

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×