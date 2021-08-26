Besan DIY Face Packs: Bust the acne and tan for good with this wondrous ingredient

It often takes a rainy evening for you to think of fritters made with gram flour. This has been in your kitchen for years and you may have been too busy to understand how amazing a deal it can be for your skin. Whether you’ve returned from a vacation powdered by tan or exposed your skin to pollution, besan is a gem that imparts all things good.

Known to play a natural cleanser for your skin. All the deep-cleansing sessions can start with this mighty but old ingredient. With all that, your skin gets exposed to, say, grime and excessive sweating. Your skin will surely demand a thorough cleanse. Besan is also a good choice if acne seems to be bothering you on and off, here’s where the zinc in it comes to your rescue by sucking out excess sebum while it keeps a check on your skin’s moisture levels. All it takes for you is to devote a little time for yourself to soak in the goodness of this natural agent that can instantly refresh your skin. It’s also a glowing treat for skin that needs the right kick. Here’s a list of DIY recipes you’d use in your free time, that isn’t to suggest going overboard. Once or twice a week suffices.

For acne

Ingredients:

A pinch of turmeric

2 tsp besan

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure:

1. Add all ingredients to a tiny bowl and blend well to get the paste.

2. Spread it on your face and neck evenly to harness both the acne-fighting and soothing power of these ingredients in a face mask.

3. Keep it for 20 minutes and wash it off.

For an intense cleanse

Ingredients:

1 tsp besan

1 tsp oatmeal

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Procedure:

1. Combine all ingredients and apply the mask to your skin.

2. The exfoliating properties of besan and oatmeal can remove all the grime and free your skin of toxins.

3. Massage and let it sit for 20 minutes before you cleanse it well.

For tan removal

Ingredients:

2 tbsp besan

1 tsp yogurt

1 tsp potato juice

Procedure:

1. Put all the ingredients together in a bowl and mix well so the catecholase present in potatoes can help fade the tan and yogurt exfoliates your skin.

2. Smear it on your skin and in circular motions give it a massage.

3. Post 20 minutes, wash it off.

Do you use besan face masks? What results did you see? Let us know in the comments below.

