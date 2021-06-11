THIS Besan face mask will ward off excess oil and make your skin feel baby soft

Go back to your roots and opt for this easy yet effective face mask to ward off excess oil.

Most children in their infant stages are made to bathe with gram flour aka besan as it helps keep the baby’s skin soft and healthy. Most of these remedies are used in a lot of Indian towns as people believe that natural ingredients are the best for babies and soaps only tend to harm them. So, imagine if an ingredient is best suited for a newborn baby’s skin, how well will it work on yours? So, here’s an effective home remedy to help you achieve the most healthy skin possible!

You will need:

1 Tablespoon of Gram Flour aka besan

1 Tablespoon organic rose water

Facial oil

How to:

1. In a bowl add besan and rose water to create a thick paste. Using organic rose water ensures that no chemicals or processed preservatives are used.

2. Now, to the paste, add a few drops of your favourite facial oil. You can also add a few drops of Vitamin E oil but that tends to be a heavier mix for the monsoon season.

3. Evenly apply it on your face and neck and leave it on for 10 minutes.

4. Rinse it off with warm water. You could even scrub the mixture off using a wet hand and circular motions. It’s a great way to exfoliate the skin!

5. Complete the routine with a moisturiser and see the instant glow and difference it make to your skin.

Besan is a great home remedy that have been used in the skincare industry for years. It absorbs all the excess oil and dirt while leaving the skin soft and glowing.

