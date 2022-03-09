Best bath soaps for daily use under Rs 999 to cure back acne

Bath soaps can be of different types. From glycerine soaps, mild soaps to organic soaps, all of them are a part of maintaining personal hygiene. They serve to eliminate any type of bacteria and dirt on the skin and function as an emulsifying agent that removes greasy dirt from the body while bathing. There are many soap brands in India that cater to different skincare issues but the overall concern is always about hygiene and getting rid of the dirt. If you are looking for the best bath soaps for daily use to cure body acne and soothe your skin, we bring to you an affordable range of soaps from quality brands that you can trust for healthy skin.

Here are 7 best bath soaps for daily use:

1. Coffee bath soap

This deep cleansing bath soap is enriched with pure coffee oil and Vitamin E that nourishes and tones the skin and exudes crisp coffee notes that awakens your senses. It contains a skin-friendly pH level of 5.5 that will not strip the natural oils and moisture off your skin.

Price: Rs 449

2. Handmade Avocado Bath Soap

Avocado includes several elements that aid in skin nourishing. Its anti-inflammatory properties help to treat red, inflamed, and acne-prone skin. This handmade soap with the benefits of avocado thus becomes the best daily-use solution for back acne. Lather up and enjoy this gentle yet effective natural soap bar.

Price: Rs 225

3. Detox Charcoal Soap

Made with activated charcoal, ginger, oils and butter, this organic soap is best for a skin detox. It is a gentle soap for oily, combination, and blemish-prone skin and binds to dirt and oil on the skin and helps clear out pores.

Price: Rs 358

4. Charcoal Beauty Soap

Activated charcoal works hard to balance skin. Its absorbing properties clears out the pores and prevent acne keeping the oil-producing sebaceous glands under control. This glycerine charcoal soap is imported palm and coconut-based triple-milled soap for a richer foam and a better quality bath.

Price: Rs 899

5. Goat Milk and Saffron Soap

While goat milk helps maintain your skin’s natural moisture, saffron brightens up your skin tone. The lactic acid in goat milk also works in controlling acne and other compounds that may exfoliate your skin. It is a gentle cleanser rich in fatty acids that can help support a healthy skin barrier to keep skin nourished and moisturised.

Price: Rs 720

6. Tea Tree Oil Soap

This luxury soap from Khadi Essentials is ideal for fighting acne and other skin issues and reducing blemishes and dark spots. It also has cocoa butter that helps hydrate the skin deeply and heals acne marks, blemishes and pigmentation. Overall, it adds a visible lustre to the skin.

Price: Rs 225

7. Wa - Secrets of Japan Bath Soap

This is a pH 5.5 bath soap with the extracts of cherry blossom, kojic acid, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, glutathione and papaya, that helps as a beautifying agent and helps clarify and brightens up the skin. It also cures acne, blemishes and dark spots in the body.

Price: Rs 375

