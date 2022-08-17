6 Best body exfoliators under $40 for smooth and supple skin

Sometimes body shower gels and soaps cannot deep cleanse the body. And that is exactly why a body exfoliator is needed in a skincare routine. Designed especially for getting rid of dead skin cells, a body exfoliator is an essential bathing product to have. It removes the dead skin cells and cleanses off dirt, dust, and impurities thoroughly from the body. If you are looking for body exfoliators to include in your shower routine, we have got some recommendations for you. Go ahead and check out some of the best body scrubs or body exfoliators we have listed here.

Here are the best body exfoliators under $40 available online:

1. M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Body Scrub

M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Body Scrub is a multi-purpose body that is moisturizing and rich in antioxidants. It will help restore your natural skin while scrubbing away unwanted toxins and dead skin cells. It is infused with collagen and stem cell that helps boost natural collagen production and increase skin cell longevity.

2. Kopari KP Body Bumps Be Gone Exfoliating Body Scrub

Say bye to pesky body bumps, and hello to smoother, softer skin with Kopari’s KP body scrub. It is packed with powerful physical and chemical exfoliants to gently and effectively clear pores and help reduce skin bumps. It helps in keeping the skin hydrated and exfoliated with moisturizing ingredients that exfoliate to reveal a smoother skin complexion. It is enriched with effective yet gentle glycolic and lactic acids.

3. ORG Body Scrub Deep Gel Exfoliator

ORG Body Scrub exfoliator is a natural mineral peeling exfoliator that works to remove dirt, dead, and damaged skin cells. It leaves the skin smoother and ready to tan or shave. This gel-based exfoliator is made of a multi-part complex of organic enzymes that prevents ingrown hairs and uneven tans and boosts the rejuvenation process for all skin types. It helps peel-off layers of dirt and dead skin for a deep exfoliation.

4. + Lux Unfiltered No 28 Exfoliating Body Polish

This exfoliator is gentle, hydrating, and leaves your skin feeling baby soft. It has a blend of crushed sugar, passion fruit oil, shea butter, and Vitamin E for silky smooth skin. It helps in scrubbing away dead skin cells, evening skin tone, and eliminating dullness – and completes the process by helping slough off any remaining self-tanner. It is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free for the ultimate luxury self-care experience.

5. Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Scrub

Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Macadamia and Rice Milk is made with medium-sized exfoliating particles to offer a smooth spa-like experience. The scrub is easily spreadable with a mild lather

It polished dead skin and leaves supple skin behind. And the collective synergy of Macadamia and floral notes increase comfort and care, every time you exfoliate.

6. Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 8% AHA Gel Exfoliant

Paula's Choice gel exfoliant removes dull skin, naturally revealing the radiance hidden underneath. One of the best body exfoliators, it revitalizes the skin's surface and helps keep skin hydrated by removing dead cells and preparing the skin's surface to receive moisture. It is enriched with Glycolic Acid, Chamomile, and Green Tea that can help minimize the look of discolorations and age spots.

Body exfoliators are one of the most essential products that help in removing dead skin cells and leave your skin with a radiant and healthy glow. Our list of the best body exfoliators will help you select the best option that will help your moisturizer penetrate your skin better.

