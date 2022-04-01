Best body lotion for summers: 8 Non-greasy body lotions that are perfect for the hot weather

With the temperatures so high in the Indian summer, we try to do everything to protect our skin from the harsh rays. We pamper our face with face moisturisers, but we sometimes forget that our body needs some pampering and care too. Body lotions should not be specifically used in winters or only during those times when you are suffering from dry skin, they should be used during all seasons to keep the skin healthy and soft. Choose the best body lotion and kickstart your summer skincare routine.

Best body lotion:

Here we have a list of the best non-sticky and non-greasy body lotions for summer.

1. Love Beauty & Planet Natural Body Lotion

This murumuru butter and rose aroma moisturising body lotion provides hydration and indulgent skin care. It is infused with organic coconut oil, Amazonian murumuru butter and handpicked bulgarian rose. This moisturising body lotion gives a fragrant kiss of nature that lasts. It nourishes the skin, leaving dry skin petal soft.

Price: Rs.375

2. WOW Skin Science Aloe Vera Body Lotion

This is a non-greasy, lightweight and quick absorbent lotion that penetrates skin swiftly, locks in moisture. Aloe vera is an anti-inflammatory and moisturising ingredient that eases rashes, itching and swelling. Hyaluronic Acid is an anti-aging hydrator that can hold 1,000 times its weight in water to help keep the skin plump. The bioactive ingredients attract moisture, boost collagen and soothe inflammation to keep skin young, soft and smooth all day long. It works beautifully on oily skin, and can be used round the year, summer or winter.

Price: Rs.239

3. Parachute Advansed Body Lotion

This lotion has a unique cocolipid formula which goes 10 layers deep in the skin to boost your natural glow. The non-sticky fast absorbing formula with unique moisture lock technology helps prevent moisture loss. Enriched with coconut milk, it nourishes the skin making it soft and supple all day long!

Price: Rs.155

4. NIVEA Body Lotion, Whitening Cool Sensation

The super fruit extracts of camu camu and menthol in this lotion, protects and refreshes the skin. Vitamin C and SPF 15 protect the skin from sun damage and make it even toned. Its light formula also consists of menthol that gives a cooling, refreshed sensation to the skin.

Price: Rs.359

5. Mamaearth Rose Body Lotion

Say hello to hydrated skin! Rose Water along with shea butter, olive oil, and the natural goodness of milk gives skin the moisturisation it needs! The lightweight formula doesn’t make your skin feel greasy or sticky after application. It absorbs into the skin to give all-day hydration. The body lotion is made with natural ingredients and contains no toxins or harmful chemicals. It contains rose water, milk, shea butter, olive oil, and much more to keep your skin hydrated naturally!

Price: Rs.339

6. Coco Soul Body Lotion

This lotion is powered with organic virgin king coconut oil, sandalwood, welmi and 2 other ayurvedic herbs. It promotes cellular repair and penetrates 10 layers deep into the skin to restore lost moisture and repairs dry and damaged skin. Sandalwood has emollient properties. It also aids in minimising age spots and reverses sun damage; Welmi, loaded with vitamin C makes the skin radiant.

Price: Rs.425

7. Pilgrim Shea-Cocoa Butter Body Lotion

This lotion provides 24 hour moisturisation and maintains optimal skin health. It provides intensive care and long lasting nourishment that rejuvenates and restores dry, itchy or tired skin and offers a premium and deeply moisturised feeling without leaving behind a greasy residue. It protects from elemental damage, prevents sun damage, ageing, spots and loss of elasticity of the skin. This anti-aging body lotion melts straight into your skin, locking in the moisture and improving skin elasticity. It has a premium non greasy texture which is light, creamy and fluffy.

Price: Rs.407

8. Vaseline Ice Cool Hydration Lotion

This lotion is just perfect for the hot summers as it rapidly cools the skin by minus 3 degree celsius. The gel lotion has a non-sticky, lightweight formula that is perfect for summer. It soothes the skin from heat and dryness. It is especially crafted for the hot and humid climate and keeps the skin cool and refreshed.

Price: Rs.360

Even though summers can make your skin feel sweaty and greasy, do not skip on your body lotions. A good-quality body lotion will keep your skin hydrated, soft and shield it from the harmful rays of the sun. Choose the best body lotion for yourself from the list mentioned above for a stress-free summer!

