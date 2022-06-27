7 Best body lotions for men under $100 to combat dry skin

Excessive heat and sweat from the workout can make the skin dry and rough. Body lotions are hence necessary to soften and hydrate the skin. And men may have a range of different considerations when it comes to finding the perfect body lotion. Body lotions help prevent dryness and moisture loss, so it’s an essential body care product to have with you no matter the season or your skin type. Below are the 7 best body lotions for men from Amazon.

7 Best body lotions for men:

Scroll on to get your hands on the best body lotions for men that’ll quench your skin’s thirst.

1. Deep Sea Cosmetics

The combination of potent holistic and natural ingredients gives this Dead Sea Hand and Body Lotion the anti-ageing properties needed to help restore and maintain the skin's natural flexibility and moisture. Its soft, calming fragrance makes this product perfect for everyday use no matter the social situation.

Price: $ 54.95

2. Brickell Men's Deep Moisture Body Lotion for Men

Looking for a men’s body lotion that heals dry, flaky skin without leaving greasy residue? You’ve found it - the best body lotion for men. This light, fast-absorbing lotion is packed with potent natural ingredients to hydrate, protect, and tighten your skin.

Price: $ 25

3. Old Spice Daily Hydration Body Lotion

Old Spice Daily Hydration features a lightweight formula infused with hemp seed oil to deeply condition and provide all-day hydration. It also comes with a modern masculine fragrance with deep tonka and amber essence at the core, punctuated by dry leather and warm cardamom and black pepper notes.

Price: $ 21.72

4. Malin + Goetz Rum Body Lotion

This body lotion is a must for people with dry skin and it has provitamin b5 and essential fatty acids that deliver deep, long-lasting moisture and nourishment to your skin. It also features delicately fragranced with our warm, seductive dark rum eau de parfum.

Price: $ 36

5. U Beauty SCULPT Arm Compound

Loaded with anti-ageing ingredients to lift and renew skin around the arms, neck, and hands with this lightweight and soft textured body lotion that also includes a blend of antioxidants, probiotics, select ferments, a rare marine extract, glutathione and superoxide dismutase. It leaves skin less subject to the visible effects of gravity and more resilient in its ability to address the appearance of damage.

Price: $ 88.20

6. AESOP - Avail Body Lotion SPF 50

This body lotion for dry skin has been formulated with a combination of filters to achieve high-level protection, and skin-nourishing Vitamin E to lightly hydrate. Its powerful botanical moisture dissolves quickly into your skin. It gives you a lightweight skin feel and a refreshing aroma.

Price: $ 73.62

7. Makari Blue Crystal Body Lotion

This skin-reviving body lotion helps erase unsightly fine lines and wrinkles and can help boost your skin's elasticity. It has a proprietary blend of ingredients including collagen and glutathione that helps strengthen the skin and encourages even skin tone.

Price: $ 99.99

Our body skincare routines need love too, and body lotions are a great way to nourish the skin with brightening vitamins, protective antioxidants, and rich emollients. These best body lotions for men will be a great addition to your daily skincare routine.

