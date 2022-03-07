Best body scrub in India: Wish to possess a polished skin? Seize these body scrubs NOW

What is a body scrub? Body scrubs are one of the important exfoliators that leaves your skin supple and smooth. They help your skin to absorb moisture and stay hydrated. They play a major role in tan removal and thus aids in polishing the skin thoroughly. After you apply your body wash or wash, prep your skin to indulge into the goodness of body scrubs. They contain a chemical exfoliant that removes dead skin cells easily. There is a wide list of scrubs available in India. Right from skin whitening scrub for body, neck scrub, scrub body wash, body scrub cream, to whitening body scrub, you have to choose the best body exfoliator as per your skin type.

Seize one of the best body scrub brand in India for polished skin:

1. mCaffeine Face & Body Scrub Combo

This mCaffeine Face & Body Scrub Combo is ideal for tan removal and skin exfoliation. It is one of the best exfoliating body scrubs that will leave your skin polished and dead skin-free. This Espresso face scrub and coffee body scrub duo is an excellent beauty product for skin brightening. Say goodbye to dead skin cells, blackheads, impurities, pollution and unwanted tan with this scrub combo at your hands.

Price: Rs. 678

2. Tree Hut Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub

This Tree Hut Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub exfoliates, cleanses, nourishes, softens and protects your skin. This scrub exfoliates your skin with gentle exfoliators made with real sugar granules. This sugar scrub is infused with an array of natural oils including evening primrose, safflower seed, sweet almond, avocado and orange oil.

Price: Rs. 999

3. Mamaearth Ubtan Body Scrub with Turmeric and Saffron for Tan Removal

This ubtan body scrub contains natural goodness of turmeric and walnut beads to reverse sun damage. It will give you brighter, glowing and healthy skin in the most soothing way. It lightens dark spots and keeps your skin supple. In addition, this body scrub also slows down the signs of early aging.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 448

4. Dove Exfoliating Body Polish Scrub

This body polish scrub deeply nourishes your skin with the goodness of crushed macadamia and rice milk. The scrub has a whipped texture with beautifully creamy coverage. It moisturises and brightens the skin with naturally derived cleansers.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 489

5. Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Vibes Sugar Body Scrub

Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Vibes Sugar Body Scrub has a sweet blend of sugar and vanilla. In addition, it is infused with oodles of kokum butter, shea butter, argan oil and brazil nut oil. This scrub leaves your skin smooth and radiant with its rejuvenating and brightening formula. It is a soft body scrubber that delivers what it claims.

Price: Rs. 550

Deal: Rs. 440

6. The Body Shop Fresh Raspberry Gel Body Scrub

This body scrub is enriched with raspberry seeds and fruit extract. The scrub has a lovely pulpy texture that gently exfoliates your skin, leaving it feeling cleansed and refreshed like never before.

Price: Rs. 1345

7. Green and Beige Arabica Coffee Body Scrub

Green and Beige Arabica Coffee Body Scrub is enriched with banana and annatto. This scrub is suitable for all skin types with its skin loving natural ingredients. It is one of the best body exfoliators with quality ingredients that helps to detoxify skin, enhance, revitalize giving you healthy youthful skin. It is an exfoliating scrub that is made exclusively to scrub away all the dead skin cells, dirt, impurities and nourishes the skin with essential nutrients.

Price: Rs. 1249

Deal: Rs. 1187

8. Pilgrim Pack of 2 Body Scrub & Polish for Exfoliation

This body scrub is ideal for tan removal, skin lightening and deep cleaning. It is meant for both men and women. Are you the one who wishes to attain Korean glass skin? Bring this body scrub home straight away because it is infused with Korean beauty secrets that work like magic.

Price: Rs. 1300

Deal: Rs. 1092

Now your body will also look glossier just like your face. Why pamper your face when you can pamper your entire body with the best body scrub in India. These body scrubs are everything that you need to polish your skin and give it an everlasting glow.

