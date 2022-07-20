6 Best brow gels under $50 with the perfect amount of tint and hold

Eyebrows can make or break a look. The cycle of the eyebrow is different from the eyelash cycle. Your eyebrows have a 4-month cycle versus the 3-month lash cycle. It's a must to take care of them if you want to add oomph to your look. Bring your brows to life, get fuller, thicker and stronger brows with a simple swipe of a brush with these 6 best brow gels from Amazon.

1. Grande Cosmetics Brow Enhancing Serum

This revolutionary brow enhancing serum that promotes the appearance of fuller, bolder looking brows in 8 weeks, It promotes the appearance of fuller, bolder looking natural brows. It's easy to use and will provide you with fuller brows.

Price: $38

2. Benefit 24-HR Brow Setter setting gel Clear

“A makeup artist recommended this and glad I got it! Works so well for holding your brows in place! I use it first and let it dry for about 5 mins then go over it with an eyebrow pencil. Makes the pencil last all day,” reads the review. Get your hands on them right away!

Price: $24

3. REFY Brow Sculpt Shape and Hold Gel

This brow wax-gel hybrid features a double-ended brush applicator that sculpts, shapes, and sets hairs in place to create the perfect brow. The perfect balance between wax and a gel, this unique formula is soft and easy to apply while keeping brow hairs firmly in place.

Price: $32

4. Thrive Causemetics Instant Brow Fix Eyebrow Gel

This vegan semi permanent eyebrow color gel gives your brows an elegant look without leaving behind no residue, the formula manages to hold its shape impressively well without leaving the brow strands feeling crunchy or stiff.

Price: $34

5. Tom Ford For Men Brow Definer Gel

This eye gel from Tom Ford can be worn all day with a single application courtesy of a short, non-tapered spoolie. When it comes to removal, it comes off easily whether you use a cleansing balm, cleansing oil, or micellar water on a cotton pad. As far as beauty hype goes, this is one product that lives up.

Price: $41

6. Beauty Eyebrow Enhancing Gel

This long-lasting gel keeps your brows in place while providing a flexible hold and natural look. It is a perfect blend of amino acids and peptides which promote hair growth and doubles as a styling gel. Seal it with a serum for an improved shiny look.

Price: $44

People are embracing their natural shape and fullness in a way like never before. The above-mentioned best brow gels from Amazon are the ones you need to try out for a snazzy look! Many top-rated gel formulas are created with conditioning and volumizing ingredients like vitamin B5, beeswax and so on. Make sure to give it a read to know more about your product.

