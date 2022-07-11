6 Best CC creams for clear and flawless skin

Too many steps during your makeup routine seem to tire you? Well, for starters you can skip a couple of steps. Wondering how? Enter CC cream! CC creams are the one key player in your beauty arsenal that can multitask and help you achieve a blemish-free complexion Meaning Color Correcting, a CC cream aims to blend the work of a foundation, sunscreen, moisturizer, and anti-aging serum together. It works to eliminate hyperpigmentation or cover up dark spots. Some of the best CC creams in the market are available on Amazon and we have narrowed them down into our list below.

Best CC creams

1. IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream

If you are looking for a full-coverage foundation that reduces the appearance of acne scarring, wrinkles, redness, and more while giving you a luminous, flawless complexion, the IT Cosmetic CC+ cream is a great option! It diffuses the skin imperfections for flawless-looking coverage that won’t crease or crack. And it is infused with hydrolyzed collagen, peptides, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and vitamins.

Price: $31.50

2. Erborian CC Cream

Erborian CC cream is not a regular moisturizer makeup cream. It comes with the Korean Beauty secret to a visibly perfect complexion. It is the perfect combination of Korean skincare and a tinted moisturizer makeup that helps to boost the radiance of your skin.

Price: $44.00

3. MARCELLE CC Cream

MARCELLE CC cream offers a complete color correction solution for blemished skin. It is a correction beauty balm with a golden glow that corrects and prevents the appearance of dark spots and imperfections. It evens out skin tone and texture to reveal a radiant complexion. And its SPF 35 protects skin from environmental stressors.

Price: $31.35

4. Dermablend Continuous Correction Tone-Evening CC Cream

Dermablend CC cream with broad-spectrum SPF 50+ is best known to provide skin tone coverage, correction, and protection. Its coverage helps visibly reduce the look of redness, discoloration, dark spots, age spots, and other skin concerns. It is a non-comedogenic foundation clinically tested to visibly improve skin's radiance.

Price: $39.00

5. Clinique Moisture Surge All Skin Types CC SPF 30 Hydrating Colour Corrector Cream

The Clinique hydrating color corrector cream is developed with a lightweight formula that does not clog your skin’s pores. It instantly color corrects a range of complexion concerns such as redness, dullness, and sallowness. And it provides a healthy-looking glow.

Price: $27.60

6. purlisse Youth Glow Vitamin C CC Cream

Infused with Vitamin C and Hyaluronic acid, this CC cream helps to brighten the complexion, reduce visible dark spots, and scarring, and offer moisture to your skin. Thanks to Hyaluronic acid, this CC cream works for all skin types and will keep you looking glowy all day long. And it provides full coverage and comes with SPF 50.

Price: $35.10

Make the most of your skincare routine by using one of these CC creams to achieve the flawless skin that you desire! Infused with skin-friendly and dermatologically-tested ingredients, these CC creams are suitable for all skin types. Go ahead and make your pick today!

