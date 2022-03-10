Best clarifying shampoos in India for chemically & colour treated hair

Your scalp needs to be thoroughly clarified time and again after carrying the accumulated remnants of hair serums, conditioners, chemical treatments, and hard water. We often overuse dry shampoos, oils, and hair masks without realising that these products cling onto our scalp and roots and cause dandruff, hair fall, and greasiness. Hence, here we have a list of the best clarifying shampoos in India for a healthy and happy scalp.

What is a clarifying shampoo?

Think of clarifying shampoos as shampoos on steroids- they cut through product buildup and oils to leave your hair super-clean. If you've ever had a salon relaxer or keratin treatment done, you've probably had one used on you (both treatments perform better on ruthlessly clean hair).

Difference between hair cleanser & shampoo

Cleansers are gentler than shampoos. They do not remove the natural oils from your hair. So, if you have damaged, fragile or dry hair, cleansers are best for you. Cleansers are ideal if you have curly or bleached hair. Clarifying shampoos on the other hand are a great option for an oily scalp with residue buildup.

Best clarifying shampoos in India

1. Love Beauty & Planet Clarifying Shampoo

This tea tree oil and vetiver aroma radical refresher shampoo purifies and volumizes the hair to reveal amazing hair that will make you smile. This radical refresher shampoo is for hair that loves to shine and is made with organic coconut oil. Infused with natural tea tree oil, this clarifying shampoo will energise your strands with the fresh scent of refined vetiver. Containing tea tree oil, it gives your hair volume while gently purifying and detoxifying.

Price: Rs.507

Buy Now

2. Moroccanoil Clarify Shampoo

This unique clarifying solution with argan oil, lavender oil, avocado oil, keratin, chamomile, and jojoba extracts will rescue your dull, greasy and flat hair from scalp build-up caused due to using too much serum, hairspray, or any other hair product The shampoo gently cleanses the impurities off your scalp and also nourishes your hair, giving you glossy and silky tresses. It prevents itching on your scalp and any other forms of infection.

Price: Rs.2160

Buy Now

3. Kalon Natural Activated Charcoal Clarifying Shampoo

This charcoal shampoo works wonders for dry, oily, frizzy, curly, damaged and colour treated hair. Activated charcoal is a natural dandruff remover that removes product buildup and dandruff and provides a deep cleanse of hair to make the hair lighter. It also contains amla oil that is a powerful Ayurvedic oil that repairs and strengthens hair, adds shine and volume to the hair and helps to reduce hair loss. Tea tree oil helps flush out toxins to detoxify and clean scalp and stimulate dormant hair follicles.

Price: Rs.399

Buy Now

4. Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Clarifying Shampoo

Oat is the first ingredient in this scalp-soothing, farm-fresh inspired shampoo infused with apple cider vinegar to clarify the scalp and add high shine and volume to dull hair. Infused with apple cider vinegar, this shampoo cleanses and reinforces shine from root to tip. It's free of sulphates, dyes and parabens and safe for all hair types and colour treated hair.

Price: Rs.1499

Buy Now

5. THE SWITCH FIX Slay with Clay Scalp Clarifying Shampoo Bar

A shampoo bar is a great replacement to your normal shampoo as it reduces plastic consumption. This shampoo bar is infused with the combination of clays that unclogs your scalp pores and absorbs excessive sebum to balance the oil production. Pollutants play with your scalp and lead it astray to create excessive sebum. Make your scalp and hair slay with french blue clay, bentonite clay and kaolin clay. The shampoo bar effectively cleanses your hair without drying it out, making your hair hydrated and healthy.

Price: Rs.429

Buy Now

6. Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo

This anti-residue shampoo helps to remove up to 90 percent of heavy, dulling residue caused by dry shampoos, conditioners and styling products. This is non-irritating, clarifying shampoo gently cleanses your hair and helps boost volume by instantly rinsing away build-up. Use this shampoo only once a week to see your favourite daily shampoo work even better, and help stop bad hair days. It features a gentle and mild formula that is recommended for all hair types and is gentle enough even for colour-treated hair.

Price: Rs.1999

Buy Now

7. Fix My Curls, Cleansing Shampoo

This shampoo is especially formulated for curly and wavy hair. It is enriched with apple cider vinegar that helps in restoring the pH of your scalp, which can aid in the removal of dandruff and redness. Rosemary oil, with its soothing and conditioning properties, eases stress, headaches and any scalp pain or irritation you may have. Tea tree oil, anti acne, anti redness, and anti inflammatory oil, will leave your hair smelling good, with a touch of cooling peppermint oil too!

Price: Rs.726

Buy Now

8. Herbal Essences Bio Renew: White Strawberry & Sweet Mint

When your hair is damaged, it continues to absorb impurities. This shampoo is designed to combat the build-up of dust and to protect the hair from damage. It has antioxidants from white strawberry and sweet mint. Derived mostly from natural ingredients, it has no silicones, parabens, colourants, and gluten. It is pH-balanced and colour-safe.

Price: Rs.381

Buy Now

These best clarifying shampoos and anti-residue shampoos in India are guaranteed to solve all your scalp issues and will give you a healthy scalp and soft tresses in no time!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read Face wash for dry skin in India: Bid adieu to dry and patchy skin in no time