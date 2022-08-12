6 Best cleansers for combination skin that work like a charm

With skin types like oily or dry or normal, it is easier to figure out which products work best for you. But with combination skin types (both oily and dry skin), things get a tad bit difficult while shopping for skincare products. Cleansers that work for normal or oily or dry skin will not work for combination skin because this skin type needs the right balance. Some cleansers might be too harsh and others might not cleanse your skin effectively. To help you find the right cleanser for combination, we have curated a list of the best cleansers that are proven to work effectively on combination skin. Go ahead and take a look.

Here are the best cleansers for combination skin for gentle cleansing:

1. Murad Environmental Shield Essential-C Cleanser

This is a patented antioxidant-rich cleanser that is formulated using Vitamins A, C, and E to neutralize and rehydrate environmentally damaged skin by removing impurities and awakening the senses with a burst of citrus. Vitamin C present in it helps prevent visible skin damage like hyperpigmentation and dullness, diminishes the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and shields against environmental stressors, like free radical damage.

2. Avya Skincare Gentle Face Cleanser

This is a gentle face cleanser, formulated with natural ingredients and powerful antioxidants that help moisturize, cleanse, and clarify your skin to receive maximum treatment benefits. It helps heal your skin with natural antioxidants and salicylic acid to aid in the removal of daily buildup and better control acne. It is enriched with turmeric, Hyaluronic acid, and witch hazel that together improve your skin texture and hydrates skin.

3. Kind Science Gentle Cleanser

Kind Science Gentle Cleanser is enriched with soothing botanicals to treat your skin while you cleanse. It is a gentle cleanser that cleans without drying your skin. It also boosts radiance and leaves skin feeling soft. It is certified as a cruelty-free and paraben-free product that is free from dyes and recyclable.

4. ELEMIS Superfood Facial Wash

This revitalizing prebiotic gel cleanser gently removes daily grime, deeply cleanses, and helps to maintain a healthy balance in the skin’s microflora. It leaves the skin feeling hydrated and refreshed for a fresh, glowing complexion. It is formulated with Avocado and Pumpkin Seed Oil, Broccoli, Wheatgrass, and Kale Extracts, and an active Pre-Biotic.

5. Glo Skin Beauty Hydra-Bright AHA Cleanser

Glo Skin AHA cleanser is a sulfate-free foaming gel cleanser that removes makeup and other impurities, resetting skin’s balance for a hydrating and brightening refresh. The gentle exfoliation from the lactic acid helps visibly improve skin texture, reducing the appearance of fine lines and pores, and the botanical extracts rebalance moisture levels, replenishing and nourishing the skin.

6. Knours. Your Only Facial Cleanser

This hybrid cleanser starts off as oil to dissolve dirt and make-up, then transforms into a foam cleanser with water for a non-stripping, easy double cleanse. It is free from synthetic fragrances, artificial dyes, parabens, PEGs, phenoxyethanol, mineral oil, silicones, sulfates, and phthalates. And this cleanser is suitable for combination skin and other skin types and all ages.

Our list of the best cleansers for combination skin for women has been curated only after doing thorough research based on reviews, ratings, and feedback from customers. These products have been proven to be skin-friendly and work effectively with regular use. Always ensure that you pick out a face cleanser based on your skin type and not based on hear-say methods.

