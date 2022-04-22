Best collagen creams for skin tightening & pro-ageing from Amazon

As a youth ingredient, collagen acts as a natural protein to keep your skin soft, supple and young. It is produced naturally in the skin but the production reduces dramatically with age, which develops ageing signs. Fine lines, puffy eyes, wrinkles and saggy skin are what you get with reduced collagen protein on the skin. This is why you must add collagen-boosting skincare products to your beauty regime. These best collagen creams help induce the protein and give you pro-ageing benefits. Scroll on to shop for them!

Here are the 7 best collagen creams:

Curated with regards to reviews and feedback from consumers on Amazon, we bring you the best anti-ageing hack- collagen creams!

1. The Face Shop Collagen Cream

Nobody wants sagging wrinkled out skin. It's a sad picture in itself! This is why you should add this collagen cream to your daily routine. Infused with the benefits of pomegranate it nourishes and adds a healthy glow to dull and dry skin, making it look firm and plump.

Price: Rs 1827

Buy Now

2. Olay Regenerist Collagen Face Cream

This plumping and hydrating moisturiser with collagen peptides is youtube for all skin types and the lightweight formula absorbs quickly, giving your face long-lasting hydration. It deeply penetrates the skin to improve skin resilience and hydrates for plumping and bouncy looking skin all day long.

Price: Rs 1534

Buy Now

3. Kayos Collagen Moisturising Cream

Designed to diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles, here’s the cream that makes your skin soft, plush and youthful without looking oily and heavy on your skin. It is packed with the goodness of jojoba oil, aloe vera and green tea extracts, making this cream a great way to start and end your skincare routine.

Price: Rs 499

Buy Now

4. L'Oreal Paris Collagen Face Moisturiser

This intense hydrating moisturiser soothes the skin and makes it look fresh and fine. It gives a youthful glow from within and restores the skin’s cushion and bounce. Use this face cream in your am and pm routine to reap all benefits of collagen.

Price: Rs 1796

Buy Now

5. Fade Out Collagen Boost Face Cream

Fade out all your insecurities with this collagen-boosting cream that effectively resolves pigmentation problems, helps increase collagen synthesis whilst plumping and hydrating the skin and also offers anti-pollutant protection with its SPF 25 addition.

Price: Rs 699

Buy Now

6. Jovees Pro-Collagen Cream

This collagen cream penetrates deep into the skin and improves the natural elasticity of your skin helping them keep the bounce and plumpness intact. Infused with natural products, this age-defying cream will help you age in reverse.

Price: Rs 699

Buy Now

7. Blue Nectar Ayurvedic Anti Ageing Cream

This all-in-one collagen cream helps reduce under-eye puffiness and saggy skin, fades out fine lines and brightens up your face. Experience the luxurious feel of saffron and sandalwood working magic on your skin every night that will aid in brightening up your complexion.

Price: Rs 837

Buy Now

These best collagen creams boost the protein and help you age backwards. Don’t relegate its use to turn 30 or 40. Start including collagen-infused skincare products right from your mid-20s to seal the youth forever!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

