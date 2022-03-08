Best conditioners for dry hair: Vegan hair care brands with the best conditioners for dry hair

What is hair conditioner?

Conditioner is usually the second step to hair washing. While shampoo is formulated specifically to clean off sweat, dead skin cells, and hair products, conditioner makes hair softer and easier to manage. It also protects hair shafts from damage. Dry, damaged hair can be static because it has a negative charge. Conditioning ingredients have a positive charge, so they cling to hair and make it less static.

Best conditioners for dry hair

1. Aegte Growlong For Hair

Improve your hair appearance with this rice water conditioner. It is specially blended with essential extracts that smoothens your hair and provides all the nutrients that are vital for growth. It is infused with fermented rice water which helps in strengthening hair strands, gives vitality and significantly improves their appearance. As fermented rice water is known to be the East Asian secret of growing the lengths of the hair, its antioxidants and vitamins such as vitamin B and C helps produce sebum that moisturises your scalp, thereby enhancing growth.

Price: Rs.699

2. PureSense Macadamia Deep Nourishing Hair Conditioner

Enriched with the goodness of ethically-sourced Macadamia Nut Oil, this hair conditioner softens hair and adds shine to your tresses. Packed with Hydrolysed Rice Protein, this hair conditioner controls frizz. The sweet nutty fragrance of this hair conditioner soothes and calms your senses. This pure formulation is recommended for dry hair and chemically treated hair.

Price: Rs.543

3. Coco Soul Conditioner

This conditioner is powered with 100 percent organic virgin coconut oil, hibiscus, lunuwila, and ayurvedic herbs. It penetrates 90 percent into hair strands and repairs damaged hair by reversing upto 50 percent of internal structural damage. Lauric Acid present in coconut oil binds the protein in hair and scalp, and helps protect both the roots and strands of hair from breakage. Hibiscus makes your hair beautifully soft while adding extra shine to it. Lunuwila is beneficial in checking dandruff, itchiness and formation of split ends and flakes.

Price: Rs.519

4. Mamaearth Rice Water Conditioner

A revered ingredient in East Asian tradition, fermented rice water is rich in amino acids, minerals and vitamins. It helps strengthen hair, adds shine and makes it smooth and silky. The conditioner also contains keratin that works to replenish the hair and provides an extra layer of protection by conditioning the strands and restoring flexibility and shine. Coconut oil present helps moisturise and seal moisture in the hair. It helps prevent split ends and hair breakage.

Price: Rs.313

5. Plum Olive & Macadamia Rich Nourish Conditioner

This deeply nourishing conditioner is what you need for your shampoo-damaged, chemically treated, or coloured hair for hair protection and deep scalp hydration. Enriched with olive oil, shea butter and macadamia oil, this conditioner is made with handpicked natural ingredients to ensure that your hair is in good hands and is well taken care of!

Price: Rs.468

6. Daughter Earth Conditioner

This plant-based natural conditioner is a deeply moisturising cream conditioner that restores healthy shine and hydration. It is silicone-free and relies on the hydrating and smoothing properties of botanical butters and extract. It is a nutrient-dense formula making perfect dry hair conditioner as well as oily hair conditioner, supporting a balanced scalp microbiome and healthy hair growth. This vegan conditioner adds a balanced smoothness, volume, and vibrancy while sealing in moisture to help hair feel plush, soft, and silky.

Price: Rs.950

7. Love Beauty & Planet Smoothing Conditioner

Enriched with argan oil and a lavender aroma, this smooth and serene conditioner calms your frizz for hair that's oh so smooth. This conditioner is infused with organic coconut oil for hair. This anti frizz conditioner will delicately surround your hair in a cloud of heirloom french lavender. This smooth and serene conditioner gives you healthy looking tresses and smooths frizzy hair.

Price: Rs.507

8. Garnier Fructis Hair Food - Aloe Vera Conditioner

Treat your locks to the goodness of aloe vera for hair and enjoy 4 times shinier hair with this quenching aloe vera food natural conditioner. This aloe vera conditioner is suitable for people with normal to dry hair. It helps to deeply hydrate your hair and locks in the moisture. This moisturising conditioner is hair food for your dry hair and the silicone free conditioner formula, makes it one of the best conditioners for dry hair. It is a 100 percent vegan conditioner and contains no animal derived ingredients.

Price: Rs.515

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

