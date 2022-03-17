Best dandruff shampoo: Get to know how to possess dandruff free hair

Is your scalp itchy? Does it have flakes? Are you struggling hard to optimise the health of your hair? Here is what you need in your hair care regime to amp up the condition of your dandruff filled scalp. THE BEST DANDRUFF SHAMPOO! Shampoos that are crafted especially to combat dandruff and can help you attain voluminous, glossy and silky hair. No more dusting of shoulders because your scalp will help your hair behave the way you want. With your favourite anti dandruff shampoo, you can get rid of dandruff as well as improve your hair’s structure from the roots. Scroll down to know more about healthy hair, dandruff and different types of dandruff that you can bid adieu to with minimal efforts.

What is dandruff?

Dandruff is a fungus that dwells on your scalp and causes the skin to flake. They are a milder version of seborrheic dermatitis. Dandruff can hamper the quality of hair and lead to intense hair fall if not treated well. Dandruff is a recurring factor and hence should be treated with the best dandruff shampoo or a medical solution. Excessive amounts of dandruff can lead to scalp itchiness and embarrassing moments. It is also known as fungal colonisation that is seen on the scalp. Thus, it is necessary to treat dandruff and dandruff related problems in time or else you need to brush off your shoulders at regular intervals.

What are the types of dandruff that your scalp suffers with?

Inorder to understand your dandruff better, you need to possess some information about dandruff, their appearance and their treatment.

Get to know the types of dandruff:

Dandruff flakes: Dandruff flakes are bigger and oily in nature.

Crusty flakes: Crusty dandruff flakes are generally found on extremely dry scalp. This type of dandruff is generally seen on the scalp of babies.

Oily skin dandruff: Oily skin dandruff are yellow and not white in colour. They are large in size and appear oily.

Dry skin dandruff: They are small in size and purely white in colour. They are largely seen in the winter season.

Seborrheic dandruff: Seborrheic dandruff is a serious type of dandruff that is very oily in nature.

Eczema: Eczema are large sized flakes that are found when the scalp turns reddish in colour.

Psoriasis: Psoriasis is a type of scalp that is powdery and bright white in colour. They are elevated from the scalp skin and look like minute silver powder. It is largely formed due to the building up of dead skin cells on the scalp.

Since you have gained enough knowledge about dandruff and its types. It is time to understand their causes and how well the best dandruff shampoo can treat them.

What causes dandruff? Well, the presence of dandruff, its types and hair texture largely depends on the climatic conditions. In winters, your hair might appear smooth and silky whereas your scalp will give birth to dandruff flakes. It is the time when your scalp tends to be less itchy. On the contrary, In the summer season or in the tropical climate like India, your scalp will generally be more sweaty and oily. Another reason that causes dandruff is inadequate shampooing of hair. Missing out your hair washing schedule or skipping them for more than a week, can hamper your hair’s health and lead to dandruff. In addition, an unhealthy diet and chemical infused shampoos can also pave the way for dandruff. Last but not the least, you might be dealing with severe medical conditions that cause the growth and regrowth of fungus on your scalp. At such times, consulting a doctor is advisable.

To conclude what causes dandruff?

- Climatic conditions

- Dry Scalp

- Insufficient shampooing of hair

- Unhealthy diet

- Chemical rich shampoo

- Medical conditions

After noting down the meaning and causes of dandruff, you need to check out the ways of combating them. How to control dandruff at the earliest? Bring home the best dandruff shampoo and bid adieu to itchy and flaky scalp in no time. This time we have brought to you a comprehensive list of dandruff shampoos that will help you to attain dandfree hair.

1. Selsun Suspension Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Selsun Suspension Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is an anti-dandruff shampoo that clears away dandruff flakes. This dandruff shampoo helps you to get relief from excessive oil. It prevents dandruff related itching to a large extent. It is a medicated anti-dandruff shampoo and is recommended for both men and women. It has the power to break the dandruff chakravyuh through its 5 key actions i.e., controls excessive oiliness, targets fungi causing dandruff, controls flaking, avoids build-up of flakes and relieves itching.

2. L’Oreal Professionnel Instant Clear Purifying Anti-dandruff Shampoo

This L’Oreal Professionnel Instant Clear Purifying Anti-dandruff Shampoo comes with Piroctone Olamine for All Hair Types. It helps to visibly reduce dandruff and flakes. It is also infused with citric acid to gently refresh the scalp and it is dandruff free. This shampoo also keeps your scalp hydrated. The Zinc Pyrithione helps combat flakiness and ease the sense of discomfort associated with dandruff.

3. Himalaya Anti Dandruff Shampoo

Himalaya Anti Dandruff Shampoo addresses the root cause of dandruff such as malassezia fungus and dry scalp, while being gentle on hair. It is ideal for women and infused with authentic botanical herbs. It also contains the goodness of aloe vera that softens the hair and makes it a lot silkier. It aids in keeping your scalp nourished and healthy.

4. RE' EQUIL Dandruff Control Shampoo

This shampoo is a sulphate, silicone and paraben free shampoo. It is infused with clinically proven ingredients known for antibacterial, antifungal and antiseptic properties. RE' EQUIL Dandruff Control Shampoo contains 7 botanical extracts. It comes with antifungal action which not only eradicates dandruff but also helps in regulating sebum production. You should use it like your regular shampoo. It is mild enough to be used daily. We recommend using it thrice a week. It will not be wrong if you add this shampoo to the list of best dandruff shampoo.

5. WOW Skin Science Anti Dandruff

Bid goodbye to dry, itchy, flaky scalp with WOW Skin Science Anti Dandruff. It is sulphate free and provides everything that you need to get rid of dandruff. Say welcome to visibly clean, healthy and shiny hair. It is infused with pure essential oils of cedarwood and tea tree along with soya protein, almond protein, shea butter and argan oil for a truly healthy hair care routine. It helps neutralise the dandruff-causing fungus and gently clears up the itchy, scaly and flaky scalp to restore health, shine and bounce back to the hair.

6. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Anti-Dandruff Soya Protein Shampoo

This ayurvedic shampoo is gender neutral. It is a paraben free shampoo for strong and bouncy hair. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Anti-Dandruff Soya Protein Shampoo is ideal for all hair types. This shampoo will help you to get rid of dandruff. This ayurvedic shampoo maintains a healthy scalp that grows stronger hair. It nourishes the scalp to keep it flake-free. The soya protein shampoo helps to restore the health of your scalp and reduce the irritation and inflammation. It is a hair cleanser that helps to get rid of impurities that can trigger dandruff.

7. Mamaearth Tea Tree Anti Dandruff Hair Kit

This hair kit contains a Tea Tree Shampoo and a Tea Tree Conditioner. The natural ingredients present in this shampoo and conditioner combo ensure that dandruff and excess oil are gently worked on and removed. It reduces dandruff and itchiness. Since it is infused with the goodness of ginger oil it contributes to the health and cleanliness of the scalp while soothing dryness and itchiness. This shampoo and conditioner makes hair shiny, silky and smooth. The healthy ingredients of almond oil help in nourishing hair while adding strength and shine.

8. Yves Anti-Dandruff Treatment Shampoo

This shampoo soothes the scalp and fights dandruff. It activates microcirculation and strengthens hair like magic. Your hair’s beauty and purity will be enhanced by the properties of the botanical world. This is the best dandruff shampoo that leaves your hair feeling fresh, purified and lightweight.All you have to do is apply it on wet hair. Massage into the scalp and rinse. For instant dandruff relief use this shampoo 2-3 times a week.

9. Head & Shoulders, Anti Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner

This shampoo plus conditioner will make your scalp dandruff free. It helps to soften and restore your hair’s texture and shine. Your hair will transform from dry, frizzy hair to frizz-free, smooth, soft and dandruff free hair. This shampoo is gentle enough for everyday use. It also works well for colour or chemically treated hair. Head & Shoulders, Anti Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner has powers that can suit every hair type. It is effective enough to remove dandruff causing germs.

10. The Man Company Charcoal Shampoo

The Man Company Charcoal Shampoo is absolutely ideal for oily scalp to eliminate dandruff. It has powerful ingredients that improve hair growth with peppermint and clove. If you wish to attain healthy and shiny hair then bring this best dandruff shampoo home today itself. A few drops of clove oil can work wonders by reducing the rate at which the hair falls. This happens mainly because the ingredient is known to increase the blood circulation to the scalp, thereby preventing unnecessary hair loss.

11. Abbott Selsun Selsun Daily Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Selsun Daily by Abbott is a regular anti-dandruff shampoo with an added conditioner. This shampoo has the capability to target the fungi causing dandruff and relieves from dandruff related itching and flaking. Furthermore, it controls excessive oiliness and production of new flakes. Its pH balanced, sulphate free and paraben free formula is gentle on the scalp. This Selsun Daily anti-dandruff shampoo can be used by both men and women.

12. Brillare Dandruff Control Natural Shampoo

This natural shampoo is enriched with black pepper and winter green. This shampoo is suitable for treating itchy scalp and soothes skin irritation. In addition, Brillare Dandruff Control Natural Shampoo has the ability to reduce oil secretion and prevent dandruff. It helps to clear dandruff from the first wash and gives a healthy, flake free scalp. What’s more? It reduces excess scalp oil and doesn't dry out the hair.

13. Wella Professionals Invigo Balance Clean Scalp Anti Dandruff Shampoo

This shampoo is extremely good for colour treated hair and sorts every dandruff issue. It is the most recommended shampoo by the hairdressers in town. Depending on the scalp condition and dandruff severity, this shampoo is a good way to go at this price. Wella Professionals Invigo Balance Clean Scalp Anti Dandruff Shampoo has a cream like texture and works like magic. However, shampoo removes excess oil and leaves your scalp dry. After you examine your dandruff type, then think about bringing this shampoo home.

14. Schwarzkopf Professional BC Scalp Genesis Anti Dandruff Shampoo

Schwarzkopf Professional BC Scalp Genesis Anti Dandruff Shampoo is like a serum that rebalances fluid for scalps prone to dandruff. With StemCode Complex and Vitamin E, it treats sensitive scalps and helps to prevent visible dandruff flakes.This shampoo is a must have that provides moisture, helps to balance the moisture content of hair and scalp. This shampoo largely soothes the scalp and pays minute attention to your hair texture.

15. Ustraa Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Ustraa Anti-Dandruff Shampoo comes with Climbazole, ginger and tea tree oil that controls dandruff. This best dandruff shampoo fights fungi and bacteria. With this shampoo at your hands say no to post-wash dryness. This shampoo contains no sulphates, parabens, silicone or mineral oil.

What else do you need to get rid of dandruff and itchy scalp? Make sure you make the wisest choice and bring the best dandruff shampoo home. To maintain the health of your hair and combat hair fall, you should also pay heed to the type of diet you consume everyday. An anti-dandruff shampoo might be the recommended hair dandruff solution but always look for naturally enhancing properties that will suit your hair type. With the correct shampoo and right ingredients, you can easily bid a farewell to dandruff and hairfall.

Be it men or women, both fall prey to dandruff prone scalp. To cut down the number of embarrassing moments and stop brushing your shoulders, you need to wash your hair at least twice or thrice a week. If anti-dandruff shampoos don;t do their job well make sure you reach out to the doctor. By the time you can find natural ways to combat hairfall and enhance your hair’s texture.

How to control dandruff? Is there any kind of superfood to treat them at home? Yes of course, you can easily treat dandruff home. Check out how!

1. Consume garlic and chickpeas to get rid of dandruff at the earliest. Ginger has plenty of health benefits and uses its antibacterial power to kick away dandruff.

2. Rely on fruits like apples and bananas. They help in protecting your scalp and keeping dandruff at bay.

3. Apply some apple juice to your scalp to improve its health status.

4. Prepare your own hair mask to soothen the irritation.

5. Use rice, fenugreek seeds, curd, eggs to make a smooth paste. Apply this paste to your scalp and let it stay for a minimum of 25 minutes. Post the timer, use the best dandruff shampoo and wash your hair.

6. There are in total six homemade remedies for treating dandruff. Try your hands on aloe vera, salt, lemon juice, baking soda, apple cider vinegar and fenugreek.

How to get rid of dandruff? Till now you must have become a pro. Do indulge into a powerful and effective hair care treatment for combating dandruff and don't forget to flaunt your Rapunzel like mane. In order to improve the status of your hair, begin from the roots and gently comb your hair.

With all the necessary ingredients and hair care essentials you will stop asking yourself how to combat dandruff? But how to prevent dandruff is the more important question here. Not to worry will help you with answers.

1. Do not touch or scratch your scalp frequently.

2. Invest your time in shampooing your hair effectively with the best shampoo.

3. Prepare a hair and scalp care routine for yourself.

4. Wash your hair at least twice or thrice a week.

5. Make sure there are no soap residues on your scalp.

6. Sink into the goodness of coconut oil to prevent dandruff.

7. Oiling, massaging your scalp, shampooing and conditioning can keep dandruff at bay.

8. Stop using shampoos, hair oils, conditioners, serums or hair masks that hamper the health of your hair, cause itchiness and lead to excessive hair fall.

With the correct hair care routine, your scalp will be clean and clear. When you come across dandruff related issues, quickly bring home the best dandruff shampoo and pamper your scalp to the fullest.

FAQs

1. Why use dandruff shampoo?

A dandruff shampoo provides all the necessary ingredients that your scalp eeds to get rid of dandruff. The natural ingredients and powerful antifungal agents do their job and ensure that your scalp is cured at the earliest. A dandruff shampoo is like a medicine to your scalp. It not only cleanses your hair and scalp but also conditions your hair.

2. Is it necessary to pay attention to the diet for attaining healthy hair?

Yes. It is extremely necessary to pay attention to the diet for attaining healthy hair. Dry fruits, vegetables and fruits will help you maintain the quality, texture and type of your hair. Consuming water is also recommended to nourish your hair and scalp.

3. How to get rid of dandruff?

To get rid of dandruff, use the best dandruff shampoo, pay attention to your shampooing schedule as well as your diet. Use products that will shed dead skin cells and provide utmost nourishment to your scalp.

4. What are the causes of dandruff?

The main reason that causes dandruff is your malnourished scalp. Dandruff falls prey to extremely oily scalp. The climatic conditions also have a huge impact on your scalp in addition to your skin. In winters, your skin requires moisture and so does your scalp. Thus, to keep it well nourished, healthy and dandfree, you need to follow all the crucial steps to prevent dandruff.

5. Does dandruff cause acne?

When your hair and dandruff is in close contact with your skin, it can lead to acne. A dry scalp that births dandruff generally causes pimples on the forehead as well as on the cheeks.

6. What should one look at before purchasing a dandruff shampoo?

Before purchasing a dandruff shampoo, make sure that you look at the ingredients and its benefits. See if any of the chemicals or antifungal agents are allergic to your skin. Always check the directions to use and dissolve the shampoo if necessary.

7. What are the haircare steps that should one follow without fail?

Always stick to an undisturbed hair care routine. Make sure you oil your hair with coconut oil, massage your scalp gently and wash your hair with the most suitable shampoo. Do not use unnecessary hair setting sprays or serums that cause scalp issues. You can rely on hair masks that soothes the texture and conditions of your hair from roots to tips.

8. Is it necessary to use a conditioner after shampooing the hair?

If your hair is dry, frizzy and brittle then always use a conditioner post shampooing. A conditioner will soften your hair and provide instant shine. It also makes sure that your hair gets detangled easily without causing hair breakage. A conditioner not only provides the appropriate amount of moisture to your hair but also assures that your hair is soft, silky and easy to play hairstyles with.

9. How many times should one use an anti dandruff shampoo?

If your scalp falls prey to dandruff and dandruff related hair issues, pick the best anti dandruff shampoo. Use the shampoo at least twice or thrice a week. Do not let your scalp cause extreme itchiness. Use the anti-dandruff shampoo immediately if your scalp and dandruff issues are unbearable.

10. How to combat dandruff?

To combat dandruff, examine your already using shampoo. Look for the ingredients and optimise your shampoo for the betterment of your scalp and hair. Check whether your scalp needs a mild and gentle shampoo or a harsh one. Consume an appropriate diet and take due care of your hair right from the arrival of the dandruff.

