BEST day and night skincare routine for dry and flakey skin

Dry skin is a problem on its own but having a great skincare regime can help you deal with it. So, here we have all the ways you can restore the lost moisture of your skin

Maintaining a good canvas works best when you want to apply makeup. But, having flakey and dry skin is the absolute worst when it struggles to maintain hydration. So, to prevent the skin from feeling uncomfortable and to help it hold its moisture, here are the two skincare routines you need to try.

Daytime routine:

Start by cleansing your face right to get rid of all the dead skin cells on your face. Use a mild, gentle face wash with hydrating properties.

Next, use a serum to restore all the moisture. They contain high levels of antioxidants that contain essential vitamins that help fight against pollution and sun damage.

Next and the most important step is to moisturise. Massage the face with your favourite moisturiser and make sure to do it within 3 minutes of washing your face. Always opt for products that contain hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerine.

Last and another important step is to use sun protection. SPF helps to fight against the harmful UV rays of the sun.

This is the most basic skincare routine you can follow for dry skin. Once done, you can go on to apply your makeup.

Nighttime routine:

Start by cleansing. Remove all the dirt and makeup that must have accumulated on the skin during the day. You can use a cleansing lotion or micellar water to get rid of all of it.

Once you have removed all your making, cleanse your face with a water-based cleanser to remove all the last traces of dirt.

Exfoliating your skin is the next important step. A scrub helps you get rid of all the dead skin cells while leaving the skin smooth and soft.

Next, start your hydrating routine with a face mist. A face mist or toner seeps into the skin and hydrates it from within.

Once the skin has received ample hydration, use a good quality heavy moisturiser to lock in all the goodness that you just provided your pores with. Don’t worry about your skin looking oily as all you have to do is tuck into bed.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :STYLECRAZE

Read More