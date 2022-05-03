7 Best dermaplaning tools that you need to painlessly remove face and body hair

Dermaplaning tools and devices have become a must in the contemporary era. These tools offer a pain free salon-like glow. You can easily get rid of vellus hair also known as peach fuzz and dead skin cells with the best tool in your hands. In addition to your facial hair removal creams and grooming tools, you must check out some best dermaplaning tools that do what it says. These tools will leave your skin hair free and allow you to drool over your smooth makeup applications. Why bring home the best dermaplaning tools? They will let your skin breathe and make some way for your skincare products to penetrate into your skin easily and deeply.

Best Dermaplaning tools

Here is the list of the best dermaplaning tools to achieve a salon like glow sitting at home.

1. Sirona Reusable Blink & Glow Face Razor for Women

This pack contains in total 9 razors. They will aid in a painless facial hair removal session. This dermaplaning tool acts as an eyebrow shaper and allows you to do your upper lips, forehead, peach fuzz, chin and sideburns. The razor is designed to give a close shave without causing any pain. The blade has a fine tooth protective guard net, which ensures zero cuts while shaving.

Price: Rs. 825

Deal: Rs. 545

Buy Now

2. Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tools

This set contains 3 facial razors and a face massager for 100 percent exfoliation. These tools are light in weight and have a non-slip grip for easy control. It removes fine hair present in the eyebrow, neck and face areas. These tools are also safe for beginners who possess sensitive skin.

Price: Rs. 1,499

Deal: Rs. 999

Buy Now

3. Multipurpose Eyebrow Razors

These multipurpose eyebrow razors are one of the best dermaplaning exfoliating tools ideal for both men and women. You can easily shape your eyebrows and get rid of peach fuzz with these tools at your hands. They are slim and portable in size so you are ready for a touch-up anytime, anywhere. In addition, the high quality blades are uniquely designed with fine micro guards to help protect skin.

Price: Rs. 3,999

Deal: Rs. 1,513

Buy Now

4. LetsShave Evior Face and Body Care Shaving Kit for women

This face and body care shaving kit contains razors and all the necessary tools to get rid of face and body hair. The razor is specially designed for a woman. It is the perfect choice to get smooth under arms, legs and bikini area. Use these face razors to remove facial hair. It is the most easy way to practice "Dermaplaning" at home as it has become one of the trendiest methods used today by a growing number of dermatologists.

Price: Rs. 798

Deal: Rs. 549

Buy Now

5. Jasclair Dermaplaning Tools

These dermaplaning tools help you attain smooth and hair free skin. They will provide immense exfoliation and allow your skincare products to penetrate deeply into the skin. The non-invasive dermablade hair remover is the safest for personal home skin care use. The small, foldable blade makes it easy to safely transport the razor in any purse, pocket or bag.

Price: Rs. 3,999

Deal: Rs. 1,907

Buy Now

6. Matgicol Eyebrow Razor and Facial Razor for Women

These eyebrow razors come with a slidable precision cover, and the cover is designed in the shape of an eyebrow comb. The multi-purpose function design protects the blade well. These razors are very suitable for trimming eyebrows and facial beard as well. These dermaplaning tools will help you to remove fine hair from your eyebrows or face, making you look more beautiful and attractive.

Price: Rs. 941

Buy Now

7. About Face Fuzz-Free Compact Facial Razors for Shaving & Exfoliating

These facial razors include three beauty groomers for face, lips and eyebrows. These dermaplaning tools gently remove unwanted facial hair and exfoliate for softer, smoother skin and a more youthful look. These face razors are ideal for hair-free cheeks, sideburns, chin and neck, as well as shaping, contouring, thinning and grooming unruly brows.

Price: Rs. 849

Buy Now

Now you can remove any facial hair in minutes. These are the best dermaplaning tools that helps to minimise uneven skin tone, eases dry patches and promotes a higher rate of skin cell turnover. These tools in your skincare regime will not only amp up your radiance but also offer so much more to your dull skin.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

16 Necklaces for women

15 Best laptop backpacks

8 Scented perfume oils

14 Nail care tips and techniques

Backpack for women

Pink shoes

Best digital watches for men and women

Amazon Sale: Chic loafers for women

Amazon Sale: Denim skirts

Amazon Sale: Top 8 kakadu plum infused face serums

White shoes for sneakerheads

Also Read: 7 Foundation sticks to ensure your foundation blends with your skin seamlessly