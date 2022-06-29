6 Best dip powder nail kits under $80 from Amazon
Check out the best dip powder nail kits from Amazon for a perfect manicure at home!
Dip powder manicures are long-lasting manicure that doesn't involve UV lights or acrylic or gel tips to harden the nail. After applying a bonder, followed by a base coat, and dip your fingers into a powder that will start to harden. You'll keep doing this until you get your desired thickness. You’ll usually need acetone to remove them later. Here we have curated the 6 best neutral powders, glittery formulas, and bright, summery nail colours that you must add to your vanity kit right away! Get your dip powder nail kits right away!
Here are 6 best dip powder nail kits
We have rounded up 6 best starter sets from Amazon for you to play around with.
1. Cooserry Dipping Powder Nail Set
This dip nail kit includes 8 different color3 bottles of base coat, activator and top coat. Plus manicure tools are for your convenience. This nail powder dip kit is made of upgraded formula. It is long-lasting and anti-chipping, which can last for more than 2 weeks with proper operation.
2. Saviland 29 Pcs Dip Powder Nail Kit
This color dip powder nail kit with all accessories suits for professionals and beginners to DIY nails as they wish. You don't need to cure it with a nail lamp, which can prevent your skin from hurting from the light. It is an easier and faster way for you to do your nail art design.
3. Saviland 39Pcs Dip Powder Nail Kit
Saviland dipping powder kit for nails is designed to be strong, flexible, unrivalled shiny and vivid, non-yellowing and superb adhesion. With proper application, your dip powder nail art will not scratch, chip, break or peel off easily and can last for about 4 weeks.
4. Beetles Dip Powder Nail Kit Starter
Beetles dip powder nail kit is long-lasting, chip-resistant. Compared to traditional nail lacquer, gel polish, and traditional acrylic systems, it doesn't need an UV light to cure. It looks natural, lightweight and has impeccable shine.
5. Joya Mia Nail Dipping Powder Starter Kit
This complete nail dipping powder starter kit contains three dipping powders in three vibrant pigments. This kit comes with all you will need to create a full set! Skip the salons and get your perfect nails today in the convenience of your home.
6. Modelones 32 Pcs Dip Powder Nail Kit Starter
Modelones dip powder nail starter kit doesn't need a nail lamp to cure, dries faster and is skin-friendly, would not damage your nail bed and is available for air-dry. It’s made of 11 toxin-free Ingredients, meets US safety requirements, has low odor, is paraben and cruelty-free, and no harsh ingredients or adhesives.
These dip powder nail kits are the best to give you the perfect manicure at home. There are so many at-home dip powder kits to choose from, ones with glitter and neon colors—so if you're more inclined to choose brighter nail colors, choose this type from the above-mentioned list.
Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.
