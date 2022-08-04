6 Best dry skin exfoliators to get rid of dead skin cells

Scrubbing your body to get rid of dead skin cells and impurities might sound like the task is done but in reality, your body needs more than just scrubbing. Exfoliation of the skin with exfoliators removes deep-seated impurities to leave clear, smooth skin behind. If you are looking for some dry skin exfoliators to include in your shower routine, we have got some recommendations for you. From gentle body exfoliators to exfoliating gloves and body scrubbers, the options are plenty. Go ahead and check out some of the best dry skin exfoliators we have listed here.

Here are the best dry skin exfoliators available online:

1. ORG Body Scrub Deep Gel Exfoliator

This is a natural mineral peeling exfoliator that works to remove dirt, dead, and damaged skin cells, making the skin smoother and ready to tan or shave. This peeling exfoliant is made of a multi-part complex of organic enzymes that prevents ingrown hairs and uneven tans and boosts the rejuvenation process for all skin types. It helps peel-off layers of dirt and dead skin for a deep exfoliation, making your skin feel baby soft.

2. Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 8% AHA Gel Exfoliant

This gel exfoliant from Paula’s Choice gently removes dull skin, naturally revealing the radiance hidden underneath. And it revitalizes the skin's surface and helps keep skin hydrated by removing dead cells and preparing the skin's surface to receive moisture. It is enriched with Glycolic Acid, Chamomile, and Green Tea that can help minimize the look of discolorations and age spots, and with consistent use can increase skin's firmness.

3. MOTHER MADE Korean Facial Exfoliator

This non-abrasive, artificial beads-free exfoliating peel gel contains moisture-rich cellulose plant fibers that ball up with dead skin cells, impurities, and dirt on the surface of the skin, forming soft clumps. It is super gentle and mild, but effective, and instantly makes your skin feel baby-soft, smooth, and visibly bright! It is packed with natural skin conditioners such as Vitamin E, Hyaluronic Acid, and Baobab Seed Extract.

4. M3 Naturals Charcoal Exfoliating Body Scrub

M3 Naturals Activated Charcoal Body Scrub provides a quality exfoliating experience as a body scrub, face scrub, hand scrub, or foot scrub. The charcoal granules and coconut oil will help restore your natural skin glow and wash away those unwanted toxins and dead skin cells. It is a truly powerful combination that delivers unmatched anti-aging skincare results.

5. Biossance Squalane + Enzyme Sugar Body Scrub

Biossance Squalane + Enzyme Sugar Body Scrub is a powerful yet gentle exfoliator with pomegranate enzymes and squalane that dramatically smooths, softens, and hydrates without stripping skin. It comes supercharged with Enzymatic and Physical Exfoliators so that when you shower yourself in double-exfoliation with this aromatic body scrub formulated, immediate results are delivered. It instantly polishes without disrupting the moisture barrier.

6. Sabon USA | Body Scrub Exfoliator

Sabon USA body scrub exfoliator comes with Dead Sea salt scrub to revive dull skin. The Delicate Jasmine dead skin remover for the body uses the healing properties of the Dead Sea salt, for a natural way to feel and look amazing. It also conceals stretch marks and cellulite, removes dead skin, and stimulates circulation, leaving the skin fragrant and silky smooth. The minerals absorbed in the Dead Sea salt of this gentle dead skin remover for the body penetrate the skin and get rid of skin impurities.

Dry skin exfoliators are essential in removing dead skin cells to leave your skin with a radiant and healthy glow. Our list of the best dry skin exfoliators lets you select the best option that will help your moisturizer penetrate your skin better.

