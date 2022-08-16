7 Best exfoliating cleansers that are worth every penny

Exfoliating cleansers are those that gently massage your skin and remove all impurities without stripping off your skin’s natural moisture content. It washes off dirt, oil, and makeup and also exfoliates simultaneously. Here we bring to you the best 7 exfoliating cleansers that are worth every penny. They’re also gentle enough that they can be used daily, making exfoliating truly a no-brainer and easier than ever.

Here are the best 7 exfoliating cleansers:

Scroll on to grab the best cleanser for your skin type.

1. Purity Clean Exfoliating Cleanser

It produces a rich lather with water to help unclog congested pores and minimize excess shine. This refreshing cleanser lifts away dirt, oil and pore-clogging impurities without stripping the skin of essential moisture.

Price: $42

2.HydroPeptide Exfoliating Cleanser

This exfoliating cleanser features eco-friendly jojoba esters that promote gentle physical exfoliation combined with collagen-boosting and wrinkle-relaxing peptides. It helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and healthy collagen. Improves the appearance of radiance and clarity.

Price: $46

3. SkinMedica AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

This cleanser thoroughly cleanses and gently exfoliates. It also improves the appearance of skin texture, tone and smoothness. This product has a combination of both alpha-hydroxy and beta-hydroxy acids to help exfoliate the skin and reveal a more youthful appearance.

Price: $43.20

4. Clear Collective Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser

The gentle-yet-effective Clear Collective Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser visibly brightens, smooths and clarifies blemish-prone skin. A fresh fusion of AHAs, BHA and PHA combined with konjac jellies that dissolve to activate a rich cleansing foam. Dirt and excess oil just melt away, leaving you with baby soft, refreshed skin.

Price: $11.69

5. Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

This triple-action exfoliator formulated with AHA & BHA to reveal smoother skin texture for a brighter, younger-looking complexion features a proprietary blend of salicylic, lactic and glycolic acids that polishes away dull, dry skin without irritation.

Price: $16

6. ZO Skin Health Exfoliating Cleanser

This gentle exfoliating cleanser for normal to oily skin targets surface oil leaving the skin feeling clean, but not stripped and dry. It unclogs the pores, clears off all impurities and calms and soothes irritated skin.

Price: $46.87

7. Cetaphil Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser

Specifically formulated with nourishing antioxidants, this exfoliating cleanser gently promotes surface cell turnover, resulting in a smoother, clearer, more radiant complexion. It is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, so it won't irritate the skin or clog pores. It is also fragrance-free.

Price: $46.87

The above-mentioned exfoliating cleansers are curated on the basis of brand quality, reviews and ratings on Amazon. So you can try them out without a second thought!

