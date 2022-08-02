6 Best exfoliating gloves under $40 that are worth buying

Exfoliating should be an integral part of everyone’s skincare routine because it helps in deep cleansing impurities and gets rid of dead skin cells and skin bumps. Further, it also helps in smoothing out strawberry skin. If you are looking for ways to exfoliate dead skin, one of the best ways to do this is by exfoliating gloves. Best for regular full-body exfoliation, exfoliating gloves are designed to remove dead skin and other impurities from your pores, maintaining a softer, younger-looking skin. Here we have made a list of the best exfoliating gloves that are gentle on the skin yet remove impurities and dead skin effectively.

Here are the best exfoliating gloves for skin exfoliation:

Scroll on to check out the best exfoliating gloves from Amazon.

1. Supracor Stimulite Bath Mitt - Exfoliating Glove

The Supracor Bath Mitt is specially designed to easily exfoliate and massage the skin in or out of the shower. The glove is the perfect size for a comfortable scrub that also works fast and air dries quickly making it a great travel companion when you get away. The gloves are kind to the skin and quick to lather and will feel like a spa day out from the privacy of your home! They are made of durable dynamic thermoplastic that uses fun geometric patterns for beauty and traction on your skin.

2. Cleanlogic Detoxify Charcoal Infused Exfoliating Stretch Bath & Shower Gloves

Easily remove dry, damaged skin with these charcoal exfoliating body gloves. These charcoal-infused exfoliating shower gloves are gentle yet effective at promoting skin with a smoother feel and a healthy-looking glow. The clean fiber technology on these gloves prevents the spread of odor-causing substances, and the unique and exclusive blend of exfoliating materials used here lasts for a long time.

3. Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Mitt Body Scrub

The Dermasuri exfoliation mitt is designed to deeply exfoliate your skin without harmful chemicals. Experience deep cleansing to remove dead skin cells, even out your skin tone, scrub away dry skin, and stimulate blood flow with these gentle exfoliating gloves. These gloves are made of a unique, silicone-free Viscose blended material that gently removes layers of dead skin instantly, leaving behind smooth, radiant skin.

4. Alotpower 24 Pieces Exfoliating Bath Gloves

You get 2 pairs of Alotpower exfoliating shower gloves in this set. These exfoliating gloves can gently and effectively exfoliate layers of dead skin and impurities from the body’s surface. You can lather up with your favorite shower gel, soap, or sea salts to help promote healthy skin and activate blood circulation. They work for all skin types and help you combat acne, rashes, eczema, etc.

5. Beauty by Earth Exfoliating Bath Gloves for Shower

These are heavy-level exfoliating gloves that give you complete control over how you exfoliate your skin. These gloves will help you get just the right amount of exfoliation every time you use them. They can help in minimizing clogged pores and ingrown hairs that can spell big trouble for your skin. Regular use of an exfoliating glove can help you avoid these issues and make your skin feel better.

6. Wildpier Beauty Exfoliating Glove Mitt Body Scrub

Slough away dead skin and leave your skin soft and radiant with the Wildpier Beauty Exfoliating Glove. This is a plant-based deep exfoliating mitt that helps improve the skin’s texture and complexion by exfoliating your skin naturally. The gloves can help to reduce acne, ingrown hairs, stretch marks, keratosis pilaris, and scarring. The unique fabric weave of the hand exfoliator glove allows it to remain soft yet durable.

Exfoliating gloves will help you get rid of dry skin, tanning, or strawberry legs too. You can use the gloves to get smooth skin without any hassle. The gloves are rough enough to help remove dead skin cells but also soft enough to give your skin a spa-like experience. Go ahead and shop for exfoliating gloves now!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended Articles:

Best body scrub in India