6 Best face exfoliator tools to get rid of blackheads and other impurities

Our face is our identity. Though all of us have the very same features, two eyes, one nose, one mouth, the texture of our skin, the aura of each feature and its differences is what makes us unique. Face sculpting tools help in beautifying and giving an edge to the structure of our face while face exfoliator tool helps cleanse, massage and exfoliate the skin making it more bright and glowing. Below, we bring to you the 6 best face exfoliator tools that every beauty and skincare enthusiast must try out!

Here are 6 best face exfoliator tools

Scroll on to get your hands on the best face exfoliator tools from Amazon.

1. Facial Cleaning Brush by Olay

With its soft bristles, these facial cleansing brushes let you experience proven results at home with superior cleansing on hard-to-remove makeup. It gets rid of even the most sticky makeup residues and oily dirt and also unclogs pores and clears off black and white heads.

Price: $24.91

Buy Now

2. Blackhead Remover Vacuum

With rotating heads and an easy-grip handle, this exfoliating tool effectively cleans the oil and cosmetic residues on the skin. Its unique skin care system can tighten the skin and reduce fine lines. It’s best suited to get rid of blackheads.

Price: $44.99

Buy Now

3. Skin Scrubber Face Spatula

These exfoliator tool improves blood circulation, unclogs pores and help your skin take in nutrition from your skincare routine. Gentle exfoliation once every week nurtures your skin and keeps it young!

Price: $27.80

Buy Now

4. Face and Body Exfoliator Tool Kit

This perfect exfoliator tool kit cleanses, refreshes and revives skin by providing deeper cleansing and enhanced exfoliation. It reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It helps your skin feel soft and supple.

Price: $24.99

Buy Now

5. Dermaplane Glo Lighted Facial Exfoliator

This non-vibrating facial exfoliator can smooth the appearance of fine lines and improve the application of makeup and creams. It’s easy to use and the bright LED light in it ensures you'll never miss a spot as you remove peach fuzz and exfoliate your skin.

Price: $13.79

Buy Now

6. Facial Cleansing Brush

This exfoliating brush can gently clean and get deep into the pores to remove dirt, oil, and makeup residues. It rejuvenates your skin and helps it look and feel fresh and youthful. The silicone brush head for gentle exfoliation and massage is suitable for all skin types.

Price: $34.99

Buy Now

The above 6 face exfoliator tools are curated on the basis of Amazon reviews and recommendations. Try your hands on them and let us know your experience in the comment section below.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended Articles:

Best health supplements