7 Best face scrubs for women to get a glowing skin

Who knew that a face product as simple as a face scrub could be the secret to glowing skin? A face scrub is a key product in exfoliation- a process that removes dead cells from the skin’s surface. A good face scrub can ensure your skin is thoroughly cleansed off the dirt and dead skin cells that get accumulated on the skin’s layer. But with a lot of options out there in the market and online, it could be a tricky task to find the best face scrub. Therefore, our beauty editors have done all the research and come up with some of the best face scrubs for women that you can bookmark.

Here are the best face scrubs for women.

Scroll on to check out the best face scrubs from Amazon.

1. Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Scrub

Kiehl's Facial Energizing scrub is designed to exfoliate dead skin cells. It is known to be an efficient and energizing skin buffer that sloughs away dead surface skin cells and other impurities from the face to reveal naturally glowing skin. This facial scrub is suitable for every type of skin.

2. DERMA E Microdermabrasion Scrub

The DERMA E Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub is a spa-quality face exfoliator that works like microdermabrasion to remove dead surface skin cells while revitalizing and renewing uneven and aging skin. The Dead Sea Salt present in the exfoliating facial scrub smooths the appearance of wrinkles and buffs away dead skin, leaving skin feeling renewed. A refreshing Citrus Oil blend softens skin, for a re-energized, glowing complexion.

3. Minimo Glow Lemon Cake Skin Brightening Face Scrub

The Minimo Glow Skin Brightening Face Scrub is a powerful yet gentle turmeric-based exfoliator suitable for all skin types. It naturally buffs away surface dark spots that remain after acne breakouts and hyperpigmentation. It is a cream-based, non-lathering scrub that uses extra-fine grain, and non-GMO cane sugar to gently exfoliate surface discoloration. It contains organic turmeric, organic cinnamon, raw manuka honey, chamomile extract, and lemon extracts.

4. Mario Badescu Botanical Exfoliating Scrub

The Mario Badescu botanical gentle exfoliating scrub has a unique formula that contains active botanicals, such as finely ground seeds of the Ecuadorian Ivory Palm, Aloe Vera, and Coconut to polish and refresh your complexion while hydrating the skin. The natural ingredients present in it work to refine and smooth out skin's texture while also unclogging pores and reducing dullness.

5. Teami Matcha Green Tea Facial Scrub

One of the best vegan and non-cruelty face scrubs for women, the Teami Matcha Green Tea facial scrub fights against stress, weather, and atmospheric pollutants that clog the pores, leaving the skin dry and flaky. It is made with organic matcha green tea, lemongrass, and sugar, that act as a natural exfoliator to be gentle enough for all skin types and buff away unwanted dead skin, dirt, dust, and makeup, without stripping your skin of its natural oils.

6. Peter Thomas Roth | Potent-C Power Scrub

Peter Thomas Roth's face scrub is an invigorating and powerful facial scrub that helps in brightening and polishing the look of skin. This face scrub unleashes the strength of mega-potent THD Ascorbate Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Ferulic Acid and multidimensional beads and spheres that help brighten, exfoliate, polish, nourish and condition skin's appearance.

7. ClarityRx Get Clean Crushed Bamboo Facial Exfoliator

This is a plant-based facial exfoliator that delicately exfoliates your skin to help illuminate dull skin and stimulate skin renewal. It is a gentle face scrub suitable for all skin types. It is a bamboo mask packed with botanical and herbal extracts that have healing benefits to help soften skin, improve texture, and reduce inflammation.

Our list of the best face scrubs has been curated only after doing thorough research based on reviews, ratings, and feedback from customers. These products have been proven to be skin-friendly and work effectively with regular use. Always ensure that you pick out a face scrub or exfoliation bar based on your skin type and not based on hear-say methods.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Best face scrubs for women