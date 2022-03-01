Best face scrubs for women under Rs 1600 for well exfoliated clear skin

Face scrubs are an exfoliation aid for your skin that is aimed at removing deep-set impurities. Scrubbing to the skin to get rid of dirt and greasy substances have always been a part of our culture where people used something abrasive like dried corn cobs or mud to exfoliate their skin. Face scrubs remove dead skin cells, making your skin smoother and softer. Even today, face scrubs are trending and are widely used to remove tan, get rid of dead cells and give your face a rejuvenation.

Here are 7 best face scrubs for women:

1. 24K Gold Face Scrub

This luxury face scrub is an anti-ageing formula that intensively repairs and firms skin. With 24k Gold & Vitamin C as one of its main ingredients, it detoxifies, hydrates and moisturizes your skin leaving it ultra-soft, smooth and beautiful! It will also help to optimize the effects of serums and moisturizers in your regime.

Price: Rs 1519

2. Walnut Face Scrub

Walnut has the purifying properties to naturally exfoliate without stripping skin of its softness. This walnut face scrub can be used daily to give your skin a fresh start. Massage the scrub onto wet skin in a circular motion and rinse well after 2-3 minutes.

Price: Rs 845

3. Forest Essentials Face Scrub

Made to stimulate the underlying tissues of the skin by gently exfoliating it, this facial Ubtan scrub prevents the appearance of premature fine lines and age spots and also improves skin texture for a smooth and radiant finish. It is prepared with 52 herbs including fennel seeds, star anise, fenugreek, saffron and lemon peel.

Price: Rs 1175

4. Sugar Scrub for Tan Removal

Enriched with black sugar and honey extract, get your summer tan removed with this sugar scrub. It gently exfoliates and peels away dead skin cells. It also promotes cell activation and clarification by softly melting skin impurities from within the pores.

Price: Rs 841

5. Coffee Face Scrub

This combo skincare set from mCaffeine consists of face wash, face scrub and face mask. The pore cleansing coffee face scrub exfoliates your pores, gets rid of blackheads and gives you a fresh and soothing face glow. It polishes your skin to give you smooth and irresistibly soft skin.

Price: Rs 891

6. Charcoal Face Scrub

Mamaearth’s face scrub with mild granular walnut beads and activated charcoal is a 4 star rated face scrub that gently unclogs pores, leaving behind soft, supple and clean skin by removing dirt, toxins and acne-causing bacteria on the skin. It also boosts blood flow and delivers a healthy glow.

Price: Rs 313

7. Tan Removal Papaya Face Scrub

This Revitalizing Tan-Removal scrub is blended with pure papaya fruit which uncovers skin's natural brightness for a younger-looking complexion. It dissolves dead surface cells, unclogs pore openings and smooths the way for clear skin to the surface.

Price: Rs 84

So, which among these 7 best face scrubs for women are you going to try out next? Tell us in the comments below.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

